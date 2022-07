MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Go ahead and make the plans outside but keep an eye to the sky, especially on the 4th itself. This is my best advice to you. There could actually be a few rounds of showers and storms on Monday. And then on/off storms are expected much of this coming week. Meantime, highs will be mainly in the 80s this week. You'll notice an uptick in humidity by Monday as well.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO