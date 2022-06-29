ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Udaipur: Rajasthan on edge after Prophet Muhammad row beheading

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia's Rajasthan state continues to be on alert following the beheading of a Hindu man by two Muslim men. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed for calm and promised to take strict action against the attackers. The victim, a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal, was killed in Udaipur district in...

