Tarboro, NC

Tarboro again earns Main Street accreditation

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Tarboro’s Main Street Program, one of the first five programs organized in the state in 1980, has been designated a 2022 Accredited Main Street America program.

Tarboro is one of 46 North Carolina communities to earn the designation based on its 2021 performance.

“The Town of Tarboro and the Tarboro Development Corp. is honored to receive 2022 Accredited Main Street America recognition,” Main Street Coordinator Tina Parker said. “Being a member of the program and being invested in both the N.C. Main Street Program and the National Program provides us with a set of standards to follow to guide us with economic development within downtown.”

The Town of Tarboro and the Tarboro Development Corp. has successfully met each of the requirements within the 10 standards while working through the pandemic.

Parker said the 10 standards include broad-based community support, vision and mission statements, a comprehensive work plan, historic preservation ethic, an active board and committees, adequate operating budget, professional management and development, program of ongoing training, reporting of key statistics and national Main Street Network membership.

“This achievement is due to the collaborative effort of work between the Town of Tarboro staff, support of our council, the board of the Tarboro Development Corp. and its four committees within our program, community volunteers, partnering organizations, local business support, public and private investment and sponsorships,” she said. “All of this work is to benefit the people of Tarboro and our visitors.”

Other eastern North Carolina communities earning accredited status include Clinton, Dunn, Edenton, Elizabeth City, Morehead City, New Bern, Roanoke Rapids, Washington and Wilson.

“We are proud of our North Carolina Main Street programs that have met the criteria for National Main Street Center,” state Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said in a news release. “North Carolina’s economy depends on the thriving downtowns that support the overall vitality of their Main Street communities. This achievement is the result of the diligent work of these programs that help fuel prosperity across the entire state.”

Programs are evaluated annually to measure a community’s application of the Main Street Four-Point Approach to commercial district revitalization.

For more information on Tarboro’s Main Street Program, contact Parker at 252-641-4242 or by email at tinaparker@tarboro-nc.com.

