Edgecombe board approves $82.9 million budget

The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners approved the fiscal year 2022-23 budget on Monday night after County Manager Eric Evans presented several revisions from the board’s previous discussions.

The action took place as part of the reconvened June 6 meeting, which had been recessed.

The two most prominent revisions were an increase in a proposed cost-of-living adjustment from 2 percent to 4 percent and an increase in a bonus for qualified workers who performed their duties during the pandemic.

The board initially discussed a $1,000 bonus for full-time employees and a $500 bonus for part-time employees.

Evans told commissioners Monday that after looking at which employees met the qualifications for the bonus, he was recommending changing the amounts to $2,000 for full-time and $1,000 for part-time employees.

He said the hazard bonus was being funded by $1 million received as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act and would not impact county funds.

The budget, approved unanimously, is $82,909,332 and includes a fund balance appropriation of $5,539,807 from the general fund — a reduction of about $2.9 million from the fiscal year 2021-22 budget.

Evans told commissioners that he realized the 4 percent cost-of-living increase failed to increase base pay or address any pay disparities between Edgecombe and surrounding counties.

“We know this doesn’t address those areas, but we do want our employees to know we appreciate what they do,” he said. “We will continue to work to address it and think this is a positive step.”

The budget includes rate increases for both water and sewer as well as solid waste.

Evans said the county will pass along water rate increases from both Tarboro and Rocky Mount while also increasing the solid waste fees charged.

In other action, commissioners held three public hearings to hear requests for tax increases from volunteer fire departments serving Leggett, Heartsease and Fountain.

Commissioners unanimously approved an increase from 6-cents-per-$100 valuation to 9 cents for Leggett, from 8 cents to 12 cents for Heartsease and 8.5 cents to 9 cents for Fountain.

The new rates will generate an estimated $97,750 for Leggett, $258,000 for Heartsease and $10,000 for Fountain.