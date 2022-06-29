Nashville seeks bids for street resurfacing

The Nashville Town Council unanimously voted last week to seek bids to resurface seven of the “worst-condition” streets in the town.

The streets identified by Town Manager Randy Lansing include South Smith and South Clark streets from Western Avenue to Railroad Street; North Clarendon Drive between Eastern Avenue and Washington Street; and South Clarendon Drive between Washington Street and Birchwood Drive.

Other streets on the “worst list” include Birchwood Drive from First Street to Beachtree Drive; Lakeview Drive from Western Avenue to Lakeview Court; and Lakeview Court from Lakeview Drive to the dead end.

The projected cost of putting asphalt overlays on those streets is $389,479, and it is part of a $724,862 project to repave 45 percent of the streets in the town in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Lansing told the council that he foresees the town being able to resurface the remaining streets during the next fiscal year.

Lansing said 37 additional streets also are on the list for resurfacing in the 2022-23 fiscal year. Those streets are in better shape and will be resurfaced with chip seal covered by slurry seal, which is less expensive.

In other business, the council unanimously voted to enter into a $27,000 contract with CTR Coatings to coat 12 sewer manholes in the town with a polyurea spray-on liner to prevent water inflow and infiltration to the town’s sewer system.

In his presentation to the council, Mike Tolson of the engineering firm of Mack Gay & Associates told the council the measure could save the town $157,000 annually in wastewater treatment costs.

Nashville Public Works Director Lee Brown described the coating as a state-of-the-art lining product that seals out moisture, adds structural support and corrosion resistance.

Nashville Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Director Koy Worrel told the council about recent strides the town has made to bring recreational opportunities to town residents.

The report coincides with July being national parks and recreation month. Worrel told the council that the town opened its first recreation center in March 2021 and a year later opened the Nashville Farmers Market.

He also noted that fencing was installed last week at the dog park and that the facility should open in the fall.

“At our next council meeting, we will have a draft Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan for council to consider, which acts as a road map for our department for the next 10 years,” Worrel said. “We continue to add new programs and events for the community to recreate.”

Mayor Brenda Brown read a proclamation, declaring July as Parks and Recreation Month in the town and the council unanimously approved the proclamation.

A calendar of parks and recreation events in the town can be found at townofnashville.com.