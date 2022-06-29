Riding event draws cyclists to area

Two hundred cyclists from multiple states and regions of North Carolina biked through portions of Edgecombe County on Saturday with the assistance of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The We Are One Walk, Run and Ride had pre-determined routes of 10, 20, 40 and 60 miles, with cyclists beginning and ending at Harambee Square in downtown Rocky Mount.

Also referred to as the Emmanual Health Prostate Ride, organizers said the purpose was two-fold: to raise awareness and offer information about the importance of prostate screenings and to showcase the natural beauty of Edgecombe County roadways.

William Battle, an Edgecombe County native who now makes his home in Bowie, Md., said he named the project Emmanual because it means “God Before Us,” adding that he felt led by God to promote healthy lifestyles for men in particular.

Battle, a cyclist himself, came up with the idea while working on his doctoral program about the National Minority Male Health Project at Bowie State University.

“I got wind of statistics about how many African-American men are dying of prostate cancer,” Battle said. “Prostate cancer tends to rear its head from the 40s to the 60s — and interestingly enough, that is the same age that has a growing trend of Black cyclists.”

Battle said it made sense to him to use cycling as an avenue for education.

Battle said the education program of the bicycle ride, which he emphasized was not a race, came in with the placement of numerous signs placed on the bike routes. The signs, he said, had information and statistics about prostate screening and prostate cancer.

Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson, cheering participants at a huge inflatable finish line marker in Harambee Square, said deputies and volunteers were placed at each turn, stop light and road crossing along the routes. Key stops, he said, were at the Macclesfield Town Hall, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Training Center in Pinetops and the Ford dealership on Main Street in Tarboro.

Atkinson said cyclists had bathrooms, water and fruit available at each rest stop. Battle said the cyclists also were served a continental breakfast of juice and Danish before they started in order to bring their glucose levels up and received a box lunch donated by Chick-fil-A at the finish in addition to a participant medal and T-shirt.

“Edgecombe County is beautiful, a hidden treasure,” Atkinson said, “and the cyclists love that flat riding. We held intersections down for them so that they’d be safe.”

Heather Atkins of Wake Forest, who biked 60 miles with her husband, Kyle, and 16-year-old son, Kalib, said it was a “great ride.”

“It was great to have deputies at the intersections, which can be a real problem for us,” she said. “The deputies were so encouraging. They cheered us on, and it felt so nice to feel so safe. We’ll definitely be back next year.”

For more information about how to register for next year’s ride, scheduled for June 24, 2023, visit www.emmanualhealthedu.com.