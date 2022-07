HICKORY, N.C. — Weeks after the Hickory Police Department said four teens were accused of killing a man at his apartment, officers now say a fifth suspect is in custody. On June 13, police said 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn was gunned down around 12:30 p.m. near 1st Street SW. Police were eventually able to take four teens into custody: three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old.

HICKORY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO