Sodbusters drop fifth in a row in loss to Pioneers

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Summer football is in full swing in the Tri-Cities whether it be on the camp circuit or 7-on-7 scrimmages. Kearney hosted Hastings in the latter of those Thursday night. Both the Bearcats and Tigers got extra reps and refined several of their offensive and defensive sets....
RAVENNA, Neb. (KSNB) - For the first time in the 5-year history of Spencer vs. the Pros, I entered the 8th hole of the series with a lead at 1-under par, but the pros sat just a shot back at even par. In hopes of keeping my lead and adding...
Kalynn Meyer’s college debut in track and field at Nebraska set a foundation for the future. Less than seven months prior, the Superior native was still all-in on trying to make it as a middle blocker on the Husker volleyball team. Playing behind two All-Americans, Meyer appeared in six...
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska at Kearney will once again have a men’s tennis program, beginning in 2023-24. The decision, announced today (Thursday) by UNK Director of Athletics Marc Bauer at a news conference, comes four years after men’s tennis was eliminated as part of $2.8 million in university budget reductions.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings rising junior quarterback Johnny Whyrick is in the midst of a hectic offseason. With summer camps and 7-on-7 tournaments taking over the summer, Whyrick traveled to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to participate in the Top 200 National Football Showcase being held at MetLife Stadium — home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The kitchen just got a little more crowded over at 40 North Tap + Grille. 40 North has named Grand Island Native, John Dealey, as the executive chef for the restaurant. Dealey graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1993. He spent eight years in...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fireworks are now permitted in many Nebraska communities, and they’re already causing problems in one city. The Grand Island Fire Department says crews battled several field fires Tuesday, the first day fireworks were allowed. Communities to the north and west of Grand Island will...
One more cooler summer day before the extreme heat returns. United Way of the Kearney Area hosted its fourth annual Freedom Fest at the Viaero Center in Kearney Thursday night. July 1, 2022 Morning Forecast. Updated: 15 hours ago. More rain chances are in the forecast, but hot temperatures will...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Jerry Spady automotive crew hosted its 3rd Annual Firework Extravaganza Friday. They spent around six months preparing this for the community to make it bigger and better than ever. They kicked off Friday morning with a Kid’s Fishing Derby followed by pedal boat races.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There won’t be a parade this year during Adams County Fairfest. Fair officials posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday that due to a lack of entries that event was canceled. The post has since been taken down due to attacking comments regarding the decision.
Good chance of showers and storms overnight with a break from the heat before the Fourth. For information on upcoming events check out their website, hastingsmuseum.org. Allo hosted a ribbon cutting for its new location at 60th St. and 2nd Ave. on Tuesday. The Nebraska-based company offers fiber internet, phone and TV service and is building its network in Kearney.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s that time of summer when we hear the explosive sounds of celebration to commemorate our country’s independence from Great Britain 246 years ago. Unfortunately, due to the lack of precipitation this past winter and continued dry conditions, some will not be able to celebrate with fireworks this 4th of July.
OMAHA — Nebraskans have watched this year as severe weather has tracked across the state in waves since May, devastating some areas multiple times. In Kearney, Realtor Patrick Slack can only shake his head at the damage. A commercial building was so badly pummeled by hail that the loss...
United Way of the Kearney Area hosted its fourth annual Freedom Fest at the Viaero Center in Kearney Thursday night. More rain chances are in the forecast, but hot temperatures will eventually become the bigger story. Red, White and Whew! - David Stoltz. Updated: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:52 PM...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The City of Grand Island is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary as it marks its 150th. On December 10, 1872, Grand Island became an incorporated town in Nebraska. To mark GI’s sesquicentennial, a committee has events to celebrate the occassion. The kick...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- 31-year-old Tess Kleinknecht of Doniphan was sentenced July 2 to 77 months in prison. Officials said Kleinknecht was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and following her release from prison, she will serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Drivers will need to have some patience as more construction gets underway in Grand Island. Work is scheduled to start on July 5 on the Eddy St. underpass with plans for it to be closed for three months. Signs are already up warning drivers of...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Florida man has been charged after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Grand Island dealership before crashing in Iowa. William Burch, 49, is charged in Hall County Court with theft by unlawful content – more than $5,000 and false reporting. According to an...
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Doniphan woman is headed to federal prison for a meth possession conviction. The U.S. Attorney announced Friday that Tess Kleinknecht, 31, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute. A federal judge Friday sentenced Kleinknecht to six years and five months in federal prison, after which she will be on probation for four years.
