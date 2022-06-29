ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Sodbusters drop fifth in a row in loss to Pioneers

By Mason Kern
KSNB Local4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Sodbusters hosted the Western Nebraska...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Kearney football hosts Hastings for summer 7-on-7

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Summer football is in full swing in the Tri-Cities whether it be on the camp circuit or 7-on-7 scrimmages. Kearney hosted Hastings in the latter of those Thursday night. Both the Bearcats and Tigers got extra reps and refined several of their offensive and defensive sets....
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK reinstates men’s tennis program after four-year hiatus

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska at Kearney will once again have a men’s tennis program, beginning in 2023-24. The decision, announced today (Thursday) by UNK Director of Athletics Marc Bauer at a news conference, comes four years after men’s tennis was eliminated as part of $2.8 million in university budget reductions.
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Hastings, NE
Sports
City
Hastings, NE
State
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

Hastings QB Whyrick wins Offensive MVP at Top 200 National Showcase

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings rising junior quarterback Johnny Whyrick is in the midst of a hectic offseason. With summer camps and 7-on-7 tournaments taking over the summer, Whyrick traveled to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to participate in the Top 200 National Football Showcase being held at MetLife Stadium — home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island native named new executive chef at 40 North

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The kitchen just got a little more crowded over at 40 North Tap + Grille. 40 North has named Grand Island Native, John Dealey, as the executive chef for the restaurant. Dealey graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1993. He spent eight years in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Fireworks already blamed for several field fires in Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fireworks are now permitted in many Nebraska communities, and they’re already causing problems in one city. The Grand Island Fire Department says crews battled several field fires Tuesday, the first day fireworks were allowed. Communities to the north and west of Grand Island will...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sodbusters
KSNB Local4

NSP Warns drivers to be cautious

One more cooler summer day before the extreme heat returns. United Way of the Kearney Area hosted its fourth annual Freedom Fest at the Viaero Center in Kearney Thursday night. July 1, 2022 Morning Forecast. Updated: 15 hours ago. More rain chances are in the forecast, but hot temperatures will...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Jerry Spady hosts 3rd Annual Firework Extravaganza

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Jerry Spady automotive crew hosted its 3rd Annual Firework Extravaganza Friday. They spent around six months preparing this for the community to make it bigger and better than ever. They kicked off Friday morning with a Kid’s Fishing Derby followed by pedal boat races.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams County Fairfest parade canceled

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There won’t be a parade this year during Adams County Fairfest. Fair officials posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday that due to a lack of entries that event was canceled. The post has since been taken down due to attacking comments regarding the decision.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Red, White and Whew! - David Stoltz

Good chance of showers and storms overnight with a break from the heat before the Fourth. For information on upcoming events check out their website, hastingsmuseum.org. Allo hosted a ribbon cutting for its new location at 60th St. and 2nd Ave. on Tuesday. The Nebraska-based company offers fiber internet, phone and TV service and is building its network in Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNB Local4

Assessing local fire danger this 4th of July

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s that time of summer when we hear the explosive sounds of celebration to commemorate our country’s independence from Great Britain 246 years ago. Unfortunately, due to the lack of precipitation this past winter and continued dry conditions, some will not be able to celebrate with fireworks this 4th of July.
LEXINGTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Evening forecast - David Stoltz

United Way of the Kearney Area hosted its fourth annual Freedom Fest at the Viaero Center in Kearney Thursday night. More rain chances are in the forecast, but hot temperatures will eventually become the bigger story. Red, White and Whew! - David Stoltz. Updated: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:52 PM...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island preparing to celebrate 150 years

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The City of Grand Island is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary as it marks its 150th. On December 10, 1872, Grand Island became an incorporated town in Nebraska. To mark GI’s sesquicentennial, a committee has events to celebrate the occassion. The kick...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island’s Eddy St. underpass to close for three months

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Drivers will need to have some patience as more construction gets underway in Grand Island. Work is scheduled to start on July 5 on the Eddy St. underpass with plans for it to be closed for three months. Signs are already up warning drivers of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Doniphan woman to federal prison for meth crime

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Doniphan woman is headed to federal prison for a meth possession conviction. The U.S. Attorney announced Friday that Tess Kleinknecht, 31, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute. A federal judge Friday sentenced Kleinknecht to six years and five months in federal prison, after which she will be on probation for four years.
DONIPHAN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy