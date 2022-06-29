ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City

traverseticker.com
 3 days ago

Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 -...

www.traverseticker.com

traverseticker.com

The Omena Garden Walk 2022

Your ticket will enable you to tour seven unique Omena Gardens which include the private gardens of several Omena residents.
OMENA, MI
traverseticker.com

Summer Sounds Concert Series: Cary Morin

Michigan Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville. Cary brings her own style, often characterized as roots-infused Native Americana with hints of bluegrass, folk, blues & rock.
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

Cell Phone Nature Photography Workshop

Join docents Gloria Garrett, a former semi-professional nature photographer, & Karl Hausler for a beginner to intermediate level Cell Phone Nature Photography Workshop.
LELAND, MI
traverseticker.com

FLAGS

This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
manisteenews.com

4 Michigan river trips sure to please any outdoor enthusiast

While Michigan is synonymous with its Great Lakes, its 51,438 miles of winding rivers provide ample opportunities for thrill-seekers and chill-seekers alike. Just a stone’s throw from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, the aptly-named Crystal River in Glen Arbor offers paddlers a leisurely trip through glassy waters, with plenty of wildlife sightings along the way. You can bring your own kayak or canoe, or rent from Crystal River Outfitters.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Northwest Michigan wineries struggling to keep up with demand

Despite the high cost of fuel, tourism has not slowed down in Traverse City. But some travel experiences may have a little less wine than dine. Amanda Danielson describes tourism in Traverse City this summer as being “wild” and “fantastic.” She’s a sommelier and wine consultant in Traverse City.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Unique items can be found at Forest Festival craft fair, marketplace

MANISTEE — Anyone looking for the quality artwork, crafts and unique collector type items will have two venues to find them during the Manistee National Forest Festival. The Manistee World of Arts and Crafts event that has been wowing people for nearly five decades with artwork and crafts to purchase.
MANISTEE, MI
traverseticker.com

Authors Event

Featuring Pat Commins & Elizabeth Rice, authors of "Irish Immigrants in Michigan: A History in Stories."
LELAND, MI
traverseticker.com

Muffin Ride

Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
traverseticker.com

A Man, a Bike, and the Open Road

Traverse Area District Library, McGuire Community Room, TC. Larry Walsh decided to step away from corporate life & cycle into the heart of America. He will share his story of an improbable journey of self-discovery & resolve in "Suit to Saddle," & soon to be published, "Forty to Finish." Mr. Walsh will be introduced by fellow biker, Aaron Selbig from Norte.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

Stunning Shingle-Style Seaside Cottage on Walloon Lake

This magnificent shingle-style home is as suited to its lot on Walloon Lake as it would be on the New England coast, where the classic 19th-Century style was born. Take a look inside + learn about the building resources below. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
WALLOON LAKE, MI
9&10 News

A Drink With: Carter Oosterhouse

One of the easiest ways to get to know someone is to sit down and have a drink – whether that’s a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. Hosted by Hillary Sawchuk, “A Drink With” is a weekly series featuring informative, inspiring, and fun conversations over a drink with northern Michigan changemakers and influencers.
9&10 News

USCG Air Station Traverse City to Host “Open Ramp” on Friday Night

You can see the Blue Angels and all of the air show aircraft up close at the Coast Guard open house. It’s known as the “Open Ramp” at Air Station Traverse City on Friday night. Visitors will get up close and personal with the air show aircraft, and have a chance to meet some of the pilots and crew. In addition to the aircraft, new this year will be more than 20 automobiles taking part in a car show.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

