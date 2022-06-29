Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The ever-expanding network of trails that make up the Traverse City area’s TART system is not only loved by locals, but has become a big draw for cyclists who vacation there. And maybe no new piece of the TART system has been so anticipated as the last stretch of the Boardman Lake Loop Trail, which opens today.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Northern Michigan was once home to the world’s largest cherry pie. Twice. Now, people and businesses across Traverse City are teaming up to bring the world record back home by creating a pie so big, the record may never be broken again. Traverse City natives...
This duo is composed of A-list Nashville session musician & current road guitarist for Travis Tritt, Leroy Powell, & Tim Jones, a singer/songwriter who has collaborated with Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes & Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket.
Looking for the proper summer time vacation spot close to Lake Michigan? Then, my buddy, you’ve landed on the appropriate web page! I’m completely happy you might be right here since you’ll get to learn probably the greatest guides on the place to remain in Traverse City!
Traverse City has long been known as the “Cherry Capital of the World.” The first National Cherry Festival was hosted here in 1925—known at the time as “the Blessing of the Blossoms”—and the rest was history. Nearly a century later, northern Michigan’s biggest tourist...
While Michigan is synonymous with its Great Lakes, its 51,438 miles of winding rivers provide ample opportunities for thrill-seekers and chill-seekers alike. Just a stone’s throw from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, the aptly-named Crystal River in Glen Arbor offers paddlers a leisurely trip through glassy waters, with plenty of wildlife sightings along the way. You can bring your own kayak or canoe, or rent from Crystal River Outfitters.
Despite the high cost of fuel, tourism has not slowed down in Traverse City. But some travel experiences may have a little less wine than dine. Amanda Danielson describes tourism in Traverse City this summer as being “wild” and “fantastic.” She’s a sommelier and wine consultant in Traverse City.
MANISTEE — Anyone looking for the quality artwork, crafts and unique collector type items will have two venues to find them during the Manistee National Forest Festival. The Manistee World of Arts and Crafts event that has been wowing people for nearly five decades with artwork and crafts to purchase.
Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
Traverse Area District Library, McGuire Community Room, TC. Larry Walsh decided to step away from corporate life & cycle into the heart of America. He will share his story of an improbable journey of self-discovery & resolve in "Suit to Saddle," & soon to be published, "Forty to Finish." Mr. Walsh will be introduced by fellow biker, Aaron Selbig from Norte.
This magnificent shingle-style home is as suited to its lot on Walloon Lake as it would be on the New England coast, where the classic 19th-Century style was born. Take a look inside + learn about the building resources below. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
One of the easiest ways to get to know someone is to sit down and have a drink – whether that’s a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. Hosted by Hillary Sawchuk, “A Drink With” is a weekly series featuring informative, inspiring, and fun conversations over a drink with northern Michigan changemakers and influencers.
You can see the Blue Angels and all of the air show aircraft up close at the Coast Guard open house. It’s known as the “Open Ramp” at Air Station Traverse City on Friday night. Visitors will get up close and personal with the air show aircraft, and have a chance to meet some of the pilots and crew. In addition to the aircraft, new this year will be more than 20 automobiles taking part in a car show.
