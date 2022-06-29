Council approves $239 million city budget

The City Council approved a more than $239.35 million municipal operating budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 but not without a prepared statement of opposition by one council member and four council members responding with remarks in favor of the financial document.

During the council’s regular meeting Monday, Councilman Richard Joyner made the motion for the budget, with Councilmen Andre Knight and Reuben Blackwell simultaneously seconding.

During the council discussion phase of the item, Councilman Lige Daughtridge quickly made clear the reasons he intended to cast what would be the lone no vote.

“We have a bloated budget peppered with pork while ignoring the basics of city government during these uncertain times with the highest amount of inflation in four decades,” Daughtridge said.

Daughtridge also emphasized that people are earning less because of the high cost of fuel, food, medicine and other essentials.

“You do not have to go any further to find examples of what is being ignored by the city than to look at our inability to collect trash and yard waste because we failed to purchase trucks,” he said.

In addition to issues with sanitation service, Daughtridge cited the closure of the Denton Street Pool in the Meadowbrook area due to the lack of maintenance as an example of what he sees as the collateral damage from ignoring maintenance and not purchasing replacement vehicles to offer essential services to all citizens and taxpayers.

Daughtridge made clear he wonders what else has been ignored.

“Do we have enough equipment to maintain our electric grid? Do we have the fire trucks and police equipment for public safety? Do we have issues with our water pipes and sewer lines? Have we paved our streets like we should? What is the condition of our buildings that we are to maintain?” he asked.

He said that while the municipal fund balance — that is, the accumulation of revenues minus expenses — is strong, he suspects the reason is due to ignoring basic maintenance and purchases of equipment while raiding the utility funds to pay for the bloated spending.

He also said that while there are many great things in the budget, such as pay raises for the municipal staff and a new aerial apparatus for the fire department, “I will not agree to continue to raid our coffers at the expense of providing the basic tools to our staff so they can provide the essential services and protection for all of our citizens across the entire city, Wards 1 through 7.”

Daughtridge said his position about the budget has absolutely nothing to do with his confidence in the leadership of interim City Manager Peter Varney and said he appreciates Varney’s willingness to steer the ship until a new city manager is found.

“Unfortunately, he is doing what he’s instructed to do by the City Council,” Daughtridge said.

Knight was quick to state his support for the budget.

“And I think within the last 15 years that our citizens have seen a return on the taxpayers’ dollars in investment in underserved communities that have been neglected for almost over a hundred years with no representation here in the City of Rocky Mount,” Knight said. “And I also would like to say that when we look at equipment not being purchased, that was due to a previous administration decision, not of the council, that this council was not aware of.”

Knight said that once the City Council found out about the condition of some of the equipment, Varney was directed to move forward with having the municipality purchase replacements.

“And so I believe and I think that our citizens, the ones that I represent and the ones that are not in Ward 1 are very, very appreciative of the things that they have seen this council to do,” said Knight, who represents Ward 1 in the eastern part of the city.

Knight said he believes the city is being transformed, not just in Wards 5 and 6, which are in the western part of Rocky Mount, to rise with the tide, but to see all of Rocky Mount rise.

Blackwell echoed Knight’s sentiments in saying he believes that the budget under this leadership is reflective of the work that has yet to be done and the corrections that needed to be made in times past.

“I think that is consistent with any budget that we’ve seen,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell said he and Daughtridge have a fundamental disagreement about the perspective of investment, who is worthy of it and who gets to benefit from it.

“And I won’t belabor that issue,” Blackwell said. “We try to work it out as best we can. We’re sitting in two different seats. And we might never see eye-to-eye all the way, but what I feel is that we cannot hold mistakes of the past against the future for Rocky Mount. We have the money to do the things that need to be done.”

Blackwell also said that Varney has taken corrective action with the department heads in place and that the municipality is in the process of finding capable, qualified team members who can lead the municipality in making those decisions the City Council is not supposed to be involved with directly.

“But also, I’m thankful that we have a community that has educated themselves on the initiatives that we’ve embarked upon,” he said. “And we’ve seen a literal transformation of neighborhoods that have been neglected for generations.”

Joyner concurred and said he believes the budget reflects the desires of the communities that have been neglected for a long time.

“And now they are excited about the opportunities to transform and develop and sustain their community,” Joyner said.

Joyner was referring to programs to help provide people the opportunity to increase the value of their homes and to help provide them the opportunity for homeownership.

“Yes, there are a lot of things we can do better, but there’s no need to try to stop it. Let’s move forward and do better,” he said.

Miller said she was going to vote for the budget for very different reasons and recalled her father had said, “There’s more to having than getting.”

“In other words, you have to take care of what you have,” Miller said.

Miller made clear her belief is that if the municipality has made the investment in buildings and equipment for the city and fails to take care of investing in maintenance and upkeep, then that is wasted money.

Councilman W.B. Bullock and Councilman T.J. Walker, who was participating via teleconferencing, both voted in favor of the budget.