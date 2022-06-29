ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

Community development group seeks partners

By From Contributed Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

The Tarboro Community Development Corp. is seeking community partners as it strives to be a resource base for members of the local community.

The corporation’s mission is to offer programs and services aimed at enhancing, enriching and promoting the quality of life for the residents of the greater Tarboro and nearby Edgecombe County area.

It is a relatively young organization, chartered in 2021, by the Secretary of State. The organization has obtained 501©3 tax exempt nonprofit status from the IRS.

The corporation’s first program for the community was launched in December 2021 with project Snow Fall, a collaboration with local churches and organizations. The program provided gifts for children who otherwise might not have received anything during the Christmas holiday. The program was able to provide gifts for over 30 children.

All members of the corporation’s Board of Directors either live or have lived in Tarboro. Several have taken part in local initiatives in their individual capacities in concert with others.

Some worked door-to-door on a 2020 General Election voter registration drive. They were visible and vocal in the removal of the Confederate Statue from the public grounds of the Town Common.

They also were instrumental in the erection of a commemorative monument in recognition and acknowledgement of the part the former Tarboro Senior High School played in the transition of the local High School education system from the “Separate and Unequal” era to that of inclusion and equal access.

For more information about the community development corporation, call 404-407-0754, email tarborocdc@gmail.com or visit the corporation’s website at www.tarborocdc.org.

