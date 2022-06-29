ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount 8U softball falls in district tournament

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2seI5E_0gPCQ5LG00

The Rocky Mount 8U all-star softball team had a rough go of it in the Little League District 4 Tournament last week at Sara Law Complex in Winterville.

The local girls dropped both games in the tournament to a solid-hitting Pitt County squad, falling 29-2 in the first game on June 22 and 20-1 on June 23.

Rocky Mount scored its two runs in the third inning of the first game. Pitt County tallied nine runs in the first inning and 10 runs in the second and third frames, respectively.

Rocky Mount had five baserunners in the contest.

Aubree Moore and Paisley Adams scored the runs in the third inning and Mary-Douglas Robilard and Ava Kelly also reached base in the frame.

Gracin Walston reached base in the second inning and was able to make it to third base.

Pitt County finished with 13 hits, which included four inside-the-park home runs.

In the second game, Kelly, Chandler Sykes and Aubree Moore each had a hit, and Kelly scored the lone run for Rocky Mount.

Members of the Rocky Mount team are Chandler Sykes, Mallory Clarke, Huntington Roane, Gracin Walston, Ava Kelly, Aubree Moore, Kerrigan Stinson, Paisley Adams, Angel Sauls, Mary-Douglas Robilard, Maggie Whitehurst and Isabel Moore. They were coached by Jessica Hatu, Megan Sykes, Greg Roane, Valerie Walston.

