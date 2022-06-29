ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Sports Briefs: RMA tennis player to hold free clinic

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

Mary Kimbrell Livermon, a 17-year-old varsity girls’ tennis player at Rocky Mount Academy, will hold a free tennis clinic from 9-11 a.m. on July 11-15 at Sunset Park Tennis Courts in Rocky Mount.

The clinic is for ages 8-10-year-olds and those attending will leave with basic tennis skills, a used tennis racket and tennis balls.

Volunteers from the RMA tennis teams will be present to help teach.

Livermon said she is holding the clinic because there currently is not a tennis program in Rocky Mount, so only those who can afford private lessons are able to learn. She is hoping this is the first of many clinics in Rocky Mount.

Livermon is earning her Girl Scout Gold Award, which is equivalent to a Boy Scout Eagle Scout Award.

For more information on the clinic, call Livermon at 252-904-2185 or email youthtennis252@gmail.com.

Wesleyan holding sports camps in July

North Carolina Wesleyan University is holding a number of sports camps in July.

Some details and contact information on each camp follows.

For more information about these camps, visit https://ncwc.edu.

Soccer

Youth Day Camp

Dates: July 11-15Ages: 6-15Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.Cost: $225

Lil Kix Day Camp

Dates: July 11, 13 and 15Ages: 4-5 boys and girlsTime: 10-11 a.m.Cost: $75

Speed & Agility Residential Camp

Dates: July 13-17Ages: 11-17Time: 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m. (schedule is on university website)Cost: $350Commuter Cost: $300Where: Scalf FieldDetails: Camp includes a T-shirt, soccer ball, all meals and Gatorade.Important: North Carolina Wesleyan University will have social/physical distance restrictions in place that have been set by the state of North Carolina and the institution. These restrictions will be followed for everyone’s safety. Therefore, restrictions may impact what can be performed at camp. Completive games such as 5v5, 9v9 or 11v11 may be eliminated or, at the very least, restricted. If so, the camp will provide additional skills sessions, speed and agility and individual skill challenges in safe group settings. Contact Coach Beverly Biancur at bbiancur@ncwc.edu.

Volleyball

Volleyball Camp

Dates: July 26-28Ages: Middle school (Grades 5-8), High school (Grades 9-12)Times: 9 a.m.-noon (grades 5-8), 5:30-8:30 p.m. (grades 9-12)Cost: $100Contact: Coach Vicky Gentile at vgentile@ncwc.edu or call 252-985-5207.

Tennis

Tennis Summer Camps

Dates: June 6-9, June 27-30, July 5-8, July 18-21, Aug. 1-4, Aug. 15-18Times: 9 a.m.-noon (half day), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (full day)Cost: $120 per player (half day), $250 per player (full day)Contact: bishoptennisncwc@gmail.com

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

