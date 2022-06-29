ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

District 4 Baseball Tournament underway: Rocky Mount 12U suffers close loss

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago

The Little League District 4 Baseball Tournament hosted by Rocky Mount Little League got underway Monday at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex.

Rocky Mount suffered a 4-2 loss to Tar Heel (Greenville) in the nightcap.

In the first game, Newport outscored Kinston-Lenoir by a 15-9 result.

Tuesday’s games featured contests in the winner’s bracket, as North State (Greenville) battled Newport and Tar Heel opposed Havelock. North State and Havelock had first-round byes.

Today at 4:30 p.m., Rocky Mount will look to stave off elimination when it plays Kinston-Lenoir on Field 4. The second consolation bracket contest, to be held at 7 p.m., will feature the losers of the North State/Newport and Havelock/Tar Heel games.

If Rocky Mount is able to win today, it would advance to play another elimination game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The winners of the North State/Newport and Tar Heel/Havelock games will play at 7 p.m. on Thursday (following the 4:30 p.m. contest), and the winner of that game advances to the championship series at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

An “if necessary” game would be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Sports
Havelock, NC
Newport, NC
Greenville, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Tar Heel, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
