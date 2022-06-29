Karate students bring home shiny hardware

Members of KLIMA International Martial Arts brought home a lot of shiny new hardware from the Body Armor/North Carolina State Games on Saturday, June 18 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Divisions included Beginner: White, Gold and Orange Belt (those who have had one year of experience or less); Intermediate: Blue, Green and Purple Belt (those with one to two years of experience); Advanced: Red and Brown Belt (those with more than two years of experience) and Expert (Black Belt).

Age brackets were 5 and Under, 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-14, 15-17, 18-35 and 36-plus. Adult divisions were split into men and women.

The participants, coached by GMs Alice Kossmann, Bill Kossmann and Lhod Villaluna, and their achievements are as follows:

Gabe Smith (White/Yellow Belt, ages 10-11): Silver Medal, Weapons; Gold Medal, Forms; Gold Medal, SparringCaleb Smith (White/Yellow Belt, ages 15-17): Gold Medal, Weapons; Gold Medal, Forms; Silver Medal, SparringTim Smith (White/Yellow Belt, Adult Men): Gold Medal, Weapons; Gold Medal, Forms; Silver Medal, SparringZora McLeod (White/Yellow Belt, Women Over 35): Gold Medal, Weapons; Silver Medal, Forms; Silver Medal, SparringBarry Bruington (White/Yellow Belt, Men Over 35): Silver Medal, Weapons; Bronze Medal, SparringLila Joy Price (Green/Blue Belt, ages 8-9): Gold Medal, Weapons; Gold Medal, Forms; Gold Medal, SparringKian Ignacio (Green/Blue Belt, ages 6-7): Silver Medal, Weapons; Gold Medal, Forms; Bronze Medal, Sparring

Anthony Morris (Green/Blue Belt, ages 10-11): Gold Medal, Weapons; Bronze Medal, Forms; Silver Medal, Sparring

John Espinosa (Green/Blue Belt, ages 12-14): Gold Medal, Weapons; Gold Medal, Forms; Silver Medal, SparringMary Vay Rave-Ching (Green/Blue Belt, Women Over 35): Gold Medal, Weapons; Silver Medal, Forms; Gold Medal, SparringLuz Soto (Brown Belt, ages 12-14): Gold Medal, Weapons; Silver Medal, Forms; Silver Medal, SparringJaden Soto (Brown Belt, ages 10-11): Gold Medal, Weapons; Silver Medal, Forms; Silver Medal, SparringMuriel Hinahon (Brown Belt, Women Over 35): Gold Medal, Weapons; Gold Medal, Forms; Gold Medal, Sparring.