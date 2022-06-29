ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Karate students bring home shiny hardware

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7V4N_0gPCPzHY00

Members of KLIMA International Martial Arts brought home a lot of shiny new hardware from the Body Armor/North Carolina State Games on Saturday, June 18 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Divisions included Beginner: White, Gold and Orange Belt (those who have had one year of experience or less); Intermediate: Blue, Green and Purple Belt (those with one to two years of experience); Advanced: Red and Brown Belt (those with more than two years of experience) and Expert (Black Belt).

Age brackets were 5 and Under, 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-14, 15-17, 18-35 and 36-plus. Adult divisions were split into men and women.

The participants, coached by GMs Alice Kossmann, Bill Kossmann and Lhod Villaluna, and their achievements are as follows:

Gabe Smith (White/Yellow Belt, ages 10-11): Silver Medal, Weapons; Gold Medal, Forms; Gold Medal, SparringCaleb Smith (White/Yellow Belt, ages 15-17): Gold Medal, Weapons; Gold Medal, Forms; Silver Medal, SparringTim Smith (White/Yellow Belt, Adult Men): Gold Medal, Weapons; Gold Medal, Forms; Silver Medal, SparringZora McLeod (White/Yellow Belt, Women Over 35): Gold Medal, Weapons; Silver Medal, Forms; Silver Medal, SparringBarry Bruington (White/Yellow Belt, Men Over 35): Silver Medal, Weapons; Bronze Medal, SparringLila Joy Price (Green/Blue Belt, ages 8-9): Gold Medal, Weapons; Gold Medal, Forms; Gold Medal, SparringKian Ignacio (Green/Blue Belt, ages 6-7): Silver Medal, Weapons; Gold Medal, Forms; Bronze Medal, Sparring

Anthony Morris (Green/Blue Belt, ages 10-11): Gold Medal, Weapons; Bronze Medal, Forms; Silver Medal, Sparring

John Espinosa (Green/Blue Belt, ages 12-14): Gold Medal, Weapons; Gold Medal, Forms; Silver Medal, SparringMary Vay Rave-Ching (Green/Blue Belt, Women Over 35): Gold Medal, Weapons; Silver Medal, Forms; Gold Medal, SparringLuz Soto (Brown Belt, ages 12-14): Gold Medal, Weapons; Silver Medal, Forms; Silver Medal, SparringJaden Soto (Brown Belt, ages 10-11): Gold Medal, Weapons; Silver Medal, Forms; Silver Medal, SparringMuriel Hinahon (Brown Belt, Women Over 35): Gold Medal, Weapons; Gold Medal, Forms; Gold Medal, Sparring.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karate#Silver Medal#Combat
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
889
Followers
771
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy