Lake Mills, WI

Legion baseball: Lake Mills jumps ahead early in victory over Jefferson

Lake Mills Leader
 3 days ago

The Lake Mills American Legion baseball team used a four-run first inning en route to topping Jefferson 8-3 at Campus Field on Tuesday, June 28.

Jefferson's Tyler Butina hit a solo shot to center with two away in the first to open the scoring.

Lake Mills had three run-scoring singles in its half of the opening inning. Brody Henderson and Blaise Buechel each plated single runs before Eddy Eveland's two-RBI base knock made it 4-1.

Derek Bruce hit a two-run shot to center with two away in the fourth to up Lake Mills' advantage to 7-2. Eveland scored on a passed ball in the fifth to make it 8-2.

Lake Mills starter Caden Belling earned the decision. He permitted two earned runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings with two strikeouts. Bruce then pitched 1 2/3 scoreless with three strikeouts.

Jefferson starter Tyler Schroedl took the loss, surrendering five earned on 11 hits with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Aidan Kammer pitched 2 1/3 frames, allowing an unearned run on two hits with one strikeouts.

Lake Mills leadoff man Cooper Murphy went 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Bruce had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Belling had a three-hit night while Buechel, Eveland and Henderson added two hits apiece.

LAKE MILLS 8, JEFFERSON 3

Jefferson 101 001 0 -- 3 8 4

Lake Mills 410 210 x -- 8 13 2

Leading hitters -- J: Butina 2x3 (HR); LM: Murphy 2x4, Belling 3x4 (2B), Bruce 2x3 (HR), Henderson 2x3, Buechel 2x3, Eveland 2x3 (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LM: Belling W; 5.1-7-3-2-2-1, Bruce 1.2-1-0-0-3-0; J: Schroedl L; 3.2-11-7-5-4-0, Kammer 2.1-2-1-0-1-1.

Lake Mills Leader has been serving the Lake Mills community and surrounding communities since 1878.

