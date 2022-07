Follow all the action as Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz take a share of the lead into the final round of the second LIV Golf event. Johnson carded eight birdies in a round of 68 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon yesterday as the former world No 1 looks to snatch the eye-watering £3.25m top prize. Ortiz, one of the Saudi-backed breakaway’s newest recruits, shot a 69 to ensure he joined Johnson at the top of the leaderboard on eight-under-par. Their closest challenger comes in the form of Branden Grace, who is two shots back. Fellow South...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO