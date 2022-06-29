‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Elisabeth Moss Will Direct the Season 5 Finale

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere on Hulu on September 14. Leading up to the new season, Elisabeth Moss was interviewed by The Playlist. Moss plays the main character of The Handmaid’s Tale , June Osborne, and she is also a producer and director on the show. In her interview with The Playlist, Moss revealed she is directing the finale of season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale .

Elisabeth Moss is directing three episodes of season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

This will not be Moss’ first time directing episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale . In the show’s fourth season, Moss directed three episodes: “The Crossing,” “Testimony,” and “Progress.” For the show’s fifth season, Moss will again be directing three episodes.

“We are shooting the end of season five right now. I directed the first two episodes, and I’m directing the finale,” Moss told The Playlist.

In her interview with The Playlist, Moss shared her excitement for The Handmaid’s Tale episodes she is directing.

“I sometimes can’t get over it, like I’m prepping the finale right now. I still pinch myself. I’m just like, I can’t believe doing the finale of Handmaid’s Tale , this is crazy! I’m truly honored to be in this position. I feel like it’s a nice new challenge. I did three episodes in season four, then I did two episodes on Shining Girls , and now I’m attacking the first two and the finale on this. So, it’s a nice progression of challenges,” Moss said.

The new season will premiere on Hulu in September

Hulu announced the release date of season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale on June 13. To announce the new season, the official social media accounts for The Handmaid’s Tale shared pictures of June and Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski).

In one photo, June glares up at the camera. Meanwhile, the second picture shows Serena Joy looking down with a smile on her face. June is dressed in a white coat while Serena has on a dark outfit and veil.

In season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale , June murdered Serena Joy’s husband, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). With Serena Joy’s attire in the teaser photos, she appears to be mourning Fred’s death in some way.

What is season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ about?

Based on the teaser photos released for the season 5 announcement, it appears the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale will focus on the antagonistic relationship between June and Serena Joy.

According to TVLine , the new season’s official logline is:

“June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

The first four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale are available to stream on Hulu.

