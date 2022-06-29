ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Thomasville Dental hosting donation drive for Halcyon Home

By Kandace Blake
wtxl.com
 3 days ago

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville Dental is hosting a drive for Halcyon Home, which is a non-profit organization to help support battered women. They are asking the community to...

www.wtxl.com

valdostatoday.com

Valdosta block party provides school supplies to families

VALDOSTA – A Back to School Community Block Party hosted by the City of Valdosta will give families the opportunity to pick up school supplies. The City of Valdosta is hosting a Back to School Community Block Party on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Drexel Park located at 1401 North Patterson Street. Families are invited to come and pick up backpacks filled with school supplies.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe warns about large gatherings during holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Doctors are warning about what could come after a holiday weekend of large gatherings. Phoebe is now reporting 33 COVID hospitalizations with 27 in Albany, a 150% increase in two weeks. In response, Phoebe has expanded their unit in Phoebe Main dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients. Dr....
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. Humane Society in need of foster homes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Several animal shelters in South Georgia are getting overcrowded. Leaving animals without “furever” homes. This year alone, the Valdosta Lowndes County Humane Society has taken in over 500 furry little friends. Humane society employees said that number continues to increase daily. Emily Smith is...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCTV

LIST: 4th of July events around the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Independence Day weekend is here! It’s time to break out the grill, jump in the pool and of course, set off some fireworks. Below, you’ll find a list of events happening in our area as communities across the Big Bend and South Georgia celebrate the Fourth of July.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Fish Fry at JSCC!

On Friday, July 15, the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center will be hosting a Drive-Thru Fish Fry, starting at 11 a.m. Delicious fish lunches will be served for just $10 a plate, and include a drink. The Jefferson Senior Citizens Center is located at 1155 N. Jefferson St., in Monticello. For more information, contact the center at (850) 342-0242.
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

Kearny Center receiving ‘Cares Act’ funding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Millions of dollars are now heading to the Kearney Center for their work helping the homeless during the pandemic. County Commissioners approved the funding during last week’s budget workshop. Mathieu Cavell with Leon County said the Kearney Center also stepped up in providing outdoor gathering...
LEON COUNTY, FL
southgatv.com

Tifton’s new found $955K

TIFTON, GA- The City of Tifton was one of nine (9) communities awarded funding through the FY2022 Rural Downtown Redevelopment Grant funding. On Thursday, June 29, 2022, Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the official awards made by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Commissioner Nunn stated, “These projects represent strategic investments in revitalizing downtown districts. Downtowns are the heart and economic centers of so many of our communities. These funds will assist in creating a sense of place and connectivity to residents which promotes the economic vitality of our downtowns.”
TIFTON, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee Fire Department responds to 2 overnight fires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to two fires early Friday, one at Bannerman Crossings Shopping Center and another off Whippoorwill Drive, according to a press release. Firefighters found a golf cart on fire at Bannerman Crossings around 1:20 a.m. The release says the fire started to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Pebble Hill Plantation continues effort to preserve slave graves

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville is continuing its efforts to preserve the history of former plantation workers. In a partnership with Thomas University, Pebble Hill had a survey completed in 2013, to verify the condition of over 100 graves in the workers cemetery. With the help of the university’s Geospatial Analysis Planning and Preservation Center, the students were able to collect valuable information including names, dates of birth and locations of some of the graves.
THOMASVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

Broken seal causes sewer spill in Valdosta

A broken seal is to blame for a sewer spill in Valdosta Thursday. City of Valdosta officials say that they received notification of a possible ruptured sewer line at the 2400 block of Gornto Road Thursday, June 30. It was determined after review that a seal from the discharge side...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

University Courtyard Apartment Complex residents fed up with management

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The University Courtyard Apartment Complex is leaving residents frustrated after they said a water heater fell through two floors, causing flooding and severe water damage. Avery Evans, one of the residents at the Tallahassee apartment complex on South Adams Street, said a water heater fell from...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two Females Found Dead at a Home in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are on scene at a home in the St. Hebron Community after two dead women were discovered there. Details are scarce right now, but a GCSO spokesperson says FDLE is assisting in the investigation to determine the cause of death.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Unity Park celebrates grand opening

VALDOSTA – The grand opening of the Valdosta Unity Park Amphitheater will feature live music, food trucks, and a kids zone. The City of Valdosta is proud to announce the grand opening of the Unity Park Amphitheater. Located on the corner of Lee Street and Central Avenue, the development of Unity Park was an action item agreed upon at the 2020 Strategic Initiatives Summit.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Albany business AC units vandalized 3 times

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police are seeing more AC units being vandalized, a crime that can cost thousands of dollars to fix. Just recently an Albany business had that happen to them three times in two weeks. Surveillance video shows three men police believe may be connected to the theft.
ALBANY, GA
CNHI

SGMC introduces first class of resident physicians

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center, in partnership with Mercer University School of Medicine, welcomes its inaugural class of internal medicine residents. During the next three years, the resident physicians will complete their training under the guidance of Dr. Gregory Beale, internal medicine program director, and a host of other skilled physicians and staff, hospital officials confirmed. They will see patients both in the hospital setting and in the clinic setting at SGMC Adult Primary Care in Valdosta.
VALDOSTA, GA
CNHI

Residents express sidewalk concerns

TIFTON — Residents expressed concerns about a lack of sidewalks in their area during a recent Tifton City Council meeting. Idell Wilcox and Joann Zorn, residents of the Eldorado Road area, spoke during City Council public hearing, citing problems caused by the lack of sidewalks in their area. Wilcox...
TIFTON, GA

