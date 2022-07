Since 2017, Syracuse University has had the privilege of partnering with the Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) as one of 16 university partners. This year, Anthony Ornelaz, a student in the master of fine arts program in the College of Arts and Sciences, and three College of Law students in the online J.D. program, Natasha DeLeon, Amanda Higginson and William Rielly, have all been named 2022 Tillman Scholars. The four Tillman scholars mark the most scholars awarded in one year at Syracuse University since the University partnered with the foundation.

