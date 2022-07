The Missouri Botanical Garden offers striking views no matter the season. Now, patrons are being asked to notice the sounds it has to offer, too. The garden’s new exhibition, “Botanical Resonance: Plants and Sounds in the Garden,” exists where art and science intersect — and each detail is informed by something sonic. It opened on Friday at the Stephen and Peter Sachs Museum.

