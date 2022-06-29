ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Angels’ Archie Bradley put on IL after falling over railing during Mariners brawl

By Matthew Neschis
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels exchanged a flurry of punches and kicks during Sunday’s ugly “ basebrawl ,” but it was a bout between one player and a guard rail that dealt the most significant blow.

Angels pitcher Archie Bradley fractured his right elbow while attempting to climb over the dugout railing during the scrum, ultimately losing his footing and tumbling hard onto the dirt. The 29-year-old was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday afternoon and is expected to be out for at least one month, Angels head trainer Mike Frostad told reporters.

Bradley has struggled in his first season with the Angels, who signed him to a one-year, $3.75 million contract this past offseason. After missing time earlier this season with an abdominal strain, the right-hander currently boasts an 0-1 record with a 4.82 ERA in 21 appearances.

Archie Bradley was placed on the 15-day IL with an elbow injury #Angels pic.twitter.com/2sb1px0c3A

— Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) June 28, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgwBs_0gPCLnVY00
Archie Bradley fractured his right elbow while attempting to climb over the dugout railing during Sunday’s scrum.
Getty

The reliever is not the only player who will be missing time because of Sunday’s benches-clearing brawl — Mariners catcher Luis Torrens was placed on the injured list for 10 days with a sore left shoulder.

In addition, a combined 12 members of the Mariners and Angels were issued suspensions for their roles in the melee. The devastating injury is tragically fitting for Bradley, who founded a duck-hunting business in 2019 named Crash Landing Outdoors .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Hornets forward Miles Bridges arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles

Charlotte Hornets rising star Miles Bridges is in some hot water. Bridges has been arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to TMZ. NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/rUzif8i7qf — TMZ (@TMZ) June 30, 2022 The 24-year-old […] The post Hornets forward Miles Bridges arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Akron Beacon Journal

Mother knows best: Guardians' Josh Naylor apologizes to Terry Francona for head-butt

CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor’s parents arrived in Cleveland too late for the start of the Guardians’ game against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday night, so they watched their son’s 10th-inning heroics at his apartment. With the Guardians down to their last strike, Naylor sent a two-run, opposite-field, game-winning shot to the Home Run Porch for a 7-6 victory, capping a four-run inning and setting off a wild celebration. Capping the jubilant melee was Naylor’s head-butt of manager Terry...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Max Scherzer takes generosity to the max with Double-A teammates

Max Scherzer has worn a few different hats in his esteemed, Hall of Fame-worthy career. Since making his debut with Arizona in 2009, he has been a D-Back, a Tiger, a National, a Dodger and now a Met. Before that, he was a Missouri Tiger, a Fort Worth Cat and a Toledo Mud Hen.
MLB
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy