Nearly 1,300 more people are now in some state of homelessness than were counted in 2020, with 2,287 of those people being unsheltered. The 2020 count found 2,034 people total either living on the streets, in their cars or in one of the city’s shelters. This year’s count saw that number jump to 3,296.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO