A runner who has taken part in more London Marathons than any other woman plans to complete her 600th marathon later this year.Gina Little, 77, who lives in Greenwich, has run the London event 37 times since she was inspired after watching the second race pass her road in 1982.She has chosen to mark her 600th marathon at Richmond Runfest on September 11 as a celebration with her club, Plumstead Runners, all dressed in special T-shirts.“I wanted my running club to be part of it. We have got a coach going up,” she told the PA news agency.Mrs Little said...

