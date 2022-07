I have some big shoes to fill in writing this column after the excellent job Mary Lou Robinson did for several years. Some of you may know me. I’m Kathy Carmichael. I retired after 47 years in 2020 from WesBanco. I was born and raised in Jackson County. I have lived in Ravenswood and Sandyville. My late husband is Jim Carmichael and I have three children, Toni, Kyle and Alex, and six grandchildren.

RAVENSWOOD, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO