MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia landed an ultra-productive wide receiver for its football class of 2023 in the form of Rock Hill, South Carolina’s Elijah Caldwell. During his junior season, Caldwell caught 77 passes for 1,247 yards and 15 scores as the Trojans won their region championship with an 11-2 record and advanced to the Class 5A state quarterfinals. He teamed with Northwestern QB Will Mattison, who threw for more than 3,000 yards and 41 scores during the campaign.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO