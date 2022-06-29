ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rockies send Clayton Kershaw packing, beat Dodgers

Charlie Blackmon went 4-for-5 with two runs and one RBI and the Colorado Rockies roughed up nemesis Clayton Kershaw while posting a 7-4 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Randal Grichuk and Elias Diaz smacked homers off Kershaw as Colorado defeated Los Angeles for the second straight night and fourth time in five 2022 meetings.

Kershaw (5-2) lasted just four innings and allowed season worsts of six runs and nine hits. He struck out four and walked four while falling to 24-10 in 45 career starts against the Rockies.

Hanser Alberto, Max Muncy and Trea Turner hit solo homers for the Dodgers, who have lost three of their past four games.

Brendan Rodgers drove in two runs for Colorado, which had dropped five of its last six games before outscoring Los Angeles 11-4 in the first two contests of the three-game series.

Kyle Freeland (4-5) gave up three runs and six hits over six innings for the Rockies. He struck out five and walked three.

Lucas Gilbreath and Alex Colome tossed scoreless innings of relief and Daniel Bard served up Turner’s homer with two out in the ninth.

The Dodgers struck in the top of the first on Justin Turner’s RBI single and the Rockies tied it in the bottom of the inning on C.J. Cron’s infield out.

Alberto homered to left to open the second for the Dodgers. It was his second homer of the season.

Grichuk hit his eighth homer of the season to open the bottom of the second to tie the score. Blackmon had a run-scoring single later in the inning then Colorado took a 4-2 lead as Rodgers reached on an infield single when Kershaw made an unsuccessful backhanded swipe to field the comebacker.

Diaz slugged a one-out, 445-foot homer that landed near the top of the stands to make it a three-run lead in the third. It was his fifth homer of the season.

Singles by Blackmon, Rodgers and Jose Iglesias made it 6-2 in the fourth. Iglesias’ two-out hit drove in Blackmon from second. Kershaw exited after the inning.

Muncy walloped a 443-foot homer to right off Freeland to open the sixth inning. It was Muncy’s sixth blast of the season.

Colorado got the run back in the bottom of the inning when Blackmon hit a leadoff double, moved to third on Cron’s one-out single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Rodgers.

–Field Level Media

