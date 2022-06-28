Brazos County enacts burn ban due to dry conditions

Bryan police arrest two women on charges of attempting to cash forged checks on the account of someone who died last year. According to the BPD arrest report, one of the women took a checkbook belonging to boyfriend’s late grandmother. Officers responded to a call from a local bank reporting the second woman was in the drive thru for the second time attempting to cash a check for $947 dollars. That led to the arrests of the girlfriend, 28 year old Megan Gandy of Somerville, and the woman in the drive-thru, 28 year old Caralina Carter of Bryan.

BRYAN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO