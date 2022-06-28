ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Brazos County enacts burn ban due to dry conditions

By Aubrey Vogel
insitebrazosvalley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeeing the effects of a drought condition in the area, county commissioners unanimously voted to enact an outdoor burn ban in Brazos County ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend. The ban was voted for at the June 28 meeting and will go...

insitebrazosvalley.com

