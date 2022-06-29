Knicks Trade Noel, Burks To Make Room For Jalen Brunson

The Pistons have acquired Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks from the Knicks in a trade that is designed to clear cap space for New York.

Detroit will receive both players without giving up any salary in return and New York will part their salary cap spreadsheet to ink Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $110 million contract.

The Pistons will also receive two draft picks (its own 2023 second-rounder and Miami’s 2024 second-rounder) as well as $6 million in cash considerations.

