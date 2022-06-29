ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Suspect with large knife arrested after bank robbery in South Bay

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35b3gn_0gPCFSZ500

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man suspected of carrying a large knife and robbing a bank in Chula Vista was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

The Chula Vista Police Department received a call around 12 p.m. from a Wells Fargo Bank employee at 826 Third Avenue about a bank robbery that involved a man with a large knife who then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, Sgt. Anthony Molina stated in a press release.

Police said officers were able to locate the armed suspect in front of the Jack in the Box at 802 Third Avenue, which is about 500 feet away from the Wells Fargo Bank. He was detained by officers without incident and identified by witnesses as the robbery suspect.

Woman dies after found unconscious on road; neighbor arrested

Robert Corcilius, 58, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked into San Diego County Jail.

The knife the suspect was carrying is believed to be the same knife used in the robbery and was collected by officers, according to Molina.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151.  They can also contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409 if they wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Woman in Rancho Bernardo Carjacked at Gunpoint

A man armed with a handgun carjacked a woman in Rancho Bernardo on Thursday. A man in his mid-20s walked up to a 36-year-old woman in a green 2020 Toyota Rav4 SUV, pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle at an apartment complex in the 11200 block of Paseo Montanoso around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Molina
Coast News

Oceanside police still searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

OCEANSIDE — Police are still searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a grandmother walking in her neighborhood earlier in June. Cecilia Shu, 68, was taking her regular morning walk just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, on Benet Road near Leepish Drive when she was struck and killed by the driver of a black Honda HR-V, model year 2019 or newer.
OCEANSIDE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Man hit by SUV suffers life-threatening injuries

SAN DIEGO – A 55-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an SUV Thursday while walking in Mission Valley West, local authorities said. About 9:30 p.m., the man was traveling eastbound along the north shoulder of the westbound lane of Hotel Circle South, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman Runs Down San Diego Neighbor With Car, Killing Her: SDPD

A Valencia Park woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a neighbor following an argument by running her down with a vehicle. Patrol officers responding to a report of a woman lying in a traffic lane in the 5300 block of Imperial Avenue found the 29-year-old victim unconscious in the roadway shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#South Bay#Crime Stoppers#The Wells Fargo Bank#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC San Diego

DUI Driver Who Killed Four Pedestrians in Escondido Sentenced

A north county woman has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing four pedestrians in a May 2020 DUI crash in Escondido. As part of a plea bargain, Ashley Rene Williams, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter. She could have faced 60 years to life in prison without the plea arrangement.
ESCONDIDO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in SUV Crash on North El Camino Real [Encinitas, CA]

ENCINITAS, CA (July 1, 2022) – An SUV crash on North El Camino Real left a 44-year-old man with fatal injuries, Friday afternoon. The crash occurred on June 24th around 3:45 p.m. inside a parking lot, police stated. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that an SUV struck a man lying...
ENCINITAS, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy