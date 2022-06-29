ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Grichuk, Diaz homer, Rockies rough up Kershaw, Dodgers 7-4

By Jack Magruder, Associated Press
 3 days ago
DENVER (AP) — Randal Grichuk and Elias Diaz homered and the Colorado Rockies continued to rough up Clayton Kershaw at Coors Field, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4.

The Rockies tagged Kershaw for six runs and nine hits in four innings, his shortest outing in Colorado since he gave up five runs in three innings in his first career start at the park in 2008.

Charlie Blackmon had four hits as the Rockies clinched their second series victory over the Dodgers this season. It's the first time they have won consecutive home series against the Dodgers since 2016.

Kershaw walked four after issuing only seven walks in his previous eight starts this season. He is 11-7 with a 4.81 ERA in 25 career starts at Coors Field, his highest ERA at any venue.

