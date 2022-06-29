ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Henderson hits for the cycle in Tides’ 8-2 win over Gwinnett

By Nathan Epstein
 3 days ago

NORFOLK (WAVY) — The summer stars seemed to align, and Gunnar Henderson, who made his Triple-A debut only three weeks earlier, turned in a game for the ages.

Henderson, the youngest player in the International League at 20 years old, is the first Tide to hit for the cycle since Timo Perez back in 2000. Henderson hadn’t even been born yet.

“That’s pretty funny,” Henderson said with an ear-to-ear smile after the outing.

“It’s really awesome to be able to have that.”

Henderson, who was the 42nd overall selection by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2019 draft, said it was the first time he’d hit for the cycle at any level of baseball.

The shortstop singled in the first inning, sent a 2-RBI triple screaming down the first base line in the third, sent a solo home run over the wall in fifth, then doubled on a 3-2 count in his last at bat in the sixth inning.

And he did it the day before his 21st birthday.

“It’s one of the best (birthday presents) I’ve had,” said Henderson.

