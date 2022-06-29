ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monson Savings Bank celebrating 150th anniversary

By Brett Willand
MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank is celebrating years of dedicated support to the local community.

From April through August, Monson Savings Bank is celebrating its 150th Anniversary by pledging to non-profits. On Tuesday, they hosted several kids from the South End Community Center as part of their Build A Bike campaign.

22News spoke with the President of Monson Savings Bank about the event.

“Monson Savings Bank is proud to be a part of the local community here.. the youth and the kids here deserve a bike and we think it just brings a little joy into their lives,” said Dan Moriarty, President of Monson Savings Bank.

As part of Monson Savings Bank’s 150th Anniversary milestone, the bank purchased $ 15,000 of children’s bicycles and helmets. Those bikes and helmets will be gifted to several local non-profits across Western Massachusetts.

#Monson#Monson Savings Bank
