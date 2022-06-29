Man to mark 80th birthday with 4-mile swim for Wantagh animal shelter

A man will mark his 80th birthday Wednesday with a four-mile swim to raise money for a Wantagh animal shelter.

John Kappenberg will swim from Fire Island Lighthouse to Flynn's in Ocean Bay Park to raise funds for Last Hope Animal Rescue.

He will be joined by his brother-in-law Tom Collings, who did a nine-mile swim in Cold Spring Harbor in 2021 to mark his 70th birthday and raise money.

The pair has dubbed the mission “Old Sea Dogs’ Swim to Flynns.” They're asking residents to donate $80 for Kappenberg's Birthday or $70 for Collings' birthday.

Click here for more information on how to donate.