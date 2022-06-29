ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized: Reports

By Sareen Habeshian
 3 days ago

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue on Tuesday, multiple outlets reported.

Barker, who married reality-TV star Kourtney Kardashian last month, was taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near Calabasas before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the L.A. Times reported .

Photos from TMZ showed medical workers transporting Barker, 46, on a stretcher with Kardashian by his side.

Barker tweeted “God save me” just before 11 a.m. Tuesday but it’s unclear if the post was related to his medical issues.

Barker’s teenage daughter, Alabama Barker, also posted on social media, saying “Please send your prayers” around 5:30 p.m.

KTLA reached out to Barker’s representatives for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Back in 2018, the drummer was hospitalized due to blood clots found in both arms, along with a staph infection and cellulitis, People reported at the time.

The drummer married Kardashian in May in Portofino, Italy, with a lavish wedding. Their relationship has been a main plotline in the first season of the new Hulu reality series “The Kardashians.”

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Related
