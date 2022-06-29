'Grow Up': Teen Backed for Brutal Takedown of 'Deadbeat' Older Brother
Commenters were stunned after the teenager described his brother's refusal to care for his newborn...www.newsweek.com
Commenters were stunned after the teenager described his brother's refusal to care for his newborn...www.newsweek.com
A real man does what he has to do for his family to help out your wife is not a slave she also needs some rest too when you help out it makes it easy for both . I have a lot say on fatherhood.
The little brother is correct. I'm s man and I did all the same things my wife did to take care of my kids from diaper changes and baths to cooking and cleaning to give her breaks. Then I became a single father when they were 9and 11 years old and was glad that I already knew what to do to keep taking care of them after my wife passed away suddenly otherwise I would of been lost for sure.
HOORAY,younger brother for standing up and giving your nephew a clear view of a man
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 13