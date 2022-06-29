ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Guv

By Mia Hughes
 3 days ago
In 2020, a spring tour opening for White Reaper took Ben Cook, aka Young Guv, as far as New Mexico before the live music industry collapsed. With the remaining tour canceled, Cook’s finances devastated, and his apartment in New York already sublet, all he and his band could do was stay...

MUSIC
MUSIC
Massimo Morante, Goblin Founder and Guitarist, Has Died

Massimo Morante, founder and guitarist of Italian prog-rock project Goblin has died. “With extreme pain and disbelief we are forced to announce that Massimo Morante, founder and irreplaceable guitarist of the Goblin, has left us today,” the band wrote on Facebook. A cause of death was not provided.
ROCK MUSIC
Lizzo Performs “About Damn Time” at 2022 BET Awards: Watch

Lizzo took the stage at the BET Awards Sunday night (June 26), performing “About Damn Time” from her forthcoming album Special. She stepped onstage in a gold disco ball-style outfit while playing an extensive flute solo. Watch it below. Lizzo announced Special, her full-length follow-up to 2019’s Cuz...
MUSIC
Listen to Taylor Swift’s New Song “Carolina”

Taylor Swift has released her new song “Carolina.” She wrote the track for Where the Crawdads Sing, a forthcoming adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel of the same name, and previously teased it in a trailer for the movie. Aaron Dessner co-produced the track with Swift. Give it a listen below.
MUSIC
Dripfield

Even if you don’t like jam bands, Goose might win you over. Since forming in 2014, the Norwalk, Connecticut quintet has grown into a live force with buzz far beyond the sometimes insular jam band ecosystem. (How many jam bands get hired by Ezra Koenig to officially remix a Vampire Weekend song?) Watching their viral set at Peach Fest 2019—which, like many Goose sets, you can stream in full on YouTube—I thought wow, these guys can play. But it wasn’t just their virtuosic performances: Between the sprawling solos, they had actual songs that I walked away humming. Then, in March 2020, while the world was trying to stay afloat during COVID, Goose made headlines—and actual money—from their well-produced virtual events and tours, becoming industry news.
NORWALK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Music Industry#Live Music#Slide Guitar#White Reaper
Listen to Anonymuz’s “Morpheus”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Florida rapper-producer Anonymuz spits like he has a taste for blood. He utilizes double-time flows, but he doesn’t let his lyrics get overpowered by his technical skill—a sweet spot he’s hit on projects like 2017’s Urameshi and 2019’s There Is No Threat. “Morpheus,” the lead single for his latest project Anago, is no exception. Over a dark and bubbling beat co-produced by Slick Amvdeus, Anonymuz uses different flows, vocal pitch shifts, and a touch of patois to stake his claim to rap greatness. It’s a dizzying display of talent, its dark atmosphere and fun bits of wordplay (“Pour champagne on your grave, bring cannabis/To mix with your remains and smoke an A-grade pack of them”) giving it the feel of a rap villain origin story.
MUSIC
Ms. Lauryn Hill Reunites With Wyclef Jean to Perform Fugees Songs at Essence Festival: Watch

Last night (July 1), Ms. Lauryn Hill reunited with Wyclef Jean at Essence Festival in New Orleans. Thirty minutes into his performance, Hill made a surprise appearance and the two performed four Fugees songs together: “Killing Me Softly,” “How Many Mics,” “Fu-Gee-La,” and “Ready or Not,” notes Stereogum. Check out a fan video of the former performance below.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spur

Joan Shelley takes modernity in microdoses. Her lean songs, which share genetics with Kentucky mountain music and its Irish-Scottish-English tributaries, have blossomed over the past decade in impressionist increments, all firmly rooted in her voice—a dazzlingly bright, peaty contralto—and her similarly earthy poetics. Even her visuals admit newness sparingly: The charming video for “Amberlit Morning,” a highlight of her latest album, The Spur, is set in present-day Brooklyn but counterweighted with references to Georges Méliès 1902 silent film A Trip to the Moon, complete with black-and-white intertitles and a planetary satellite that’s clearly as handmade as the music. In Shelley’s world, old magic is often the best magic.
RETAIL
Max Tundra Re-Pressing His Three Albums on Vinyl, Shares A. G. Cook Remix: Listen

Max Tundra, the British producer who released three cult-favorite albums in the 2000s, is re-pressing each of them on vinyl, via Domino. As well as Some Best Friend You Turned Out to Be, Mastered by Guy at the Exchange, and Parallax Error Beheads You, he will release a remix mixtape digitally. Remixtape features remixes by Julia Holter, Kero Kero Bonito, and a cover by Katie Dey, as well as a remix by Tundra’s successor in madcap pop production, A. G. Cook. Listen to the PC Music founder’s remix of “Lights,” from Mastered by Guy at the Exchange, below, and scroll down for the full Remixtape tracklist.
MUSIC
7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Moor Mother, Two Shell, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Moor Mother, Two Shell, Naima Bock, Medicine Singers, Momma, Ahmer, and Mat Ball. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
Estrela Acesa

Sessa’s terminally chill music sounds like he’s been lounging on the beach or just smoked a joint before entering the studio. Yet on his second album, Estrela Acesa (Burning Star), the São Paulo-born artist moves past the honeymoon phase of his 2019 debut to express both passion and pain. Paying tribute to the music of Brazil in the classic styles of Caetano Veloso or Antônio Carlos Jobim, Sessa augments his nylon string guitar, softly danceable rhythms, and airy vocal harmonies with understated orchestral arrangements. There aren’t many contemporary artists replicating the sounds of tropicália, bossa nova, or MPB as immaculately as Sessa does, but he favors minimalist flourishes over the madcap approach of a band like Os Mutantes. Singing in Portuguese, Sessa’s unhurried voice hovers in space like his hero Leonard Cohen.
MUSIC
R.E.M. Announce 40th Anniversary Reissue of Debut EP

R.E.M. are reissuing their debut EP, Chronic Town, on CD, picture disc, and cassette. The new release is due out August 19 (via I.R.S./UMe). The follow-up to the band’s breakout 1981 single “Radio Free Europe,” Chronic Town features the classic tracks “Gardening at Night,” “Wolves,” and more. Listen to the EP below.
MUSIC
Closure / Continuation

The title of Porcupine Tree’s Closure/Continuation reads like a prompt from a choose-your-own-adventure novel that the authors haven’t finished writing yet. The UK prog-rock band’s eleventh studio album comes after more than a decade of silence, a hiatus during which founder and sole constant member Steven Wilson made five solo records. Between those increasingly non-proggy albums and a steady side gig remixing classic albums, Wilson seemed content. But the gravitational pull of Porcupine Tree has yanked him back into orbit—for the time being, at least. “I genuinely don’t know whether this is closure or the start of another continuing strand of the band’s career,” Wilson told The Guardian in March. On Closure/Continuation, this uncertainty arises through a rediscovered sense of musical volatility, a welcome rejoinder to 2009’s tedious, burnout-induced The Incident.
ROCK MUSIC
MUNA

When they were still signed to a major, MUNA felt conflicted. As guitarist and producer Naomi McPherson put it to the New York Times recently, “At RCA, we were like, ‘We’re staying true to ourselves, we’re going to make interesting, indie-pop music, we’re not here to make hits.’” Guitarist Josette Maskin has described the disconnect of working with a label that didn’t always know “exactly what to do” with a queer band making proudly, outwardly queer music. But after RCA dropped the group and Phoebe Bridgers signed them to her Saddest Factory imprint, they’re making not only the most interesting music of their career, but also the most unabashedly pop. On their self-titled third album, MUNA step fully into their role as pop stars and mentors, offering gentle instructions for falling in love, dusting yourself off, and joyfully living your truth.
RETAIL
Pitchfork Music Festival Announces Advanced Screening of Sprung from Amazon Freevee

Pitchfork Music Festival has announced a new event in conjunction with this year’s festival on Thursday, July 14. A screening of the new Amazon Freevee series Sprung will take place at the Logan Theatre, including a panel and Q&A featuring series stars James Earl, Phillip Garcia, and Clare Gillies. It will be moderated by Pitchfork staff writer Allison Hussey. RSVP here.
CHICAGO, IL
Phoebe Bridgers Covers the Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love”: Listen

Phoebe Bridgers has covered the Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love,” which the duo first released in 1972. The song appears as part of Jack Antonoff’s curated collection for Minions: The Rise of Gru, which hits theaters today (July 1). Check it out along with the rest of the soundtrack—which includes a Minions version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Cecilia” alongside other ’70s covers—below.
MUSIC
Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform “N95,” “Savior,” More at Glastonbury 2022

After a two year delay, Kendrick Lamar headlined the final night of Glastonbury 2022. The rapper was initially slated to perform at the 2020 festival, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier today (June 26), Kendrick took the stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England to perform “N95,” “Humble,” “Silent Hill,” and more with dancers doing detailed choreography. He closed the set with a powerful performance of “Savior,” where he repeatedly yelled, “Godspeed for women’s rights; they judge you, they judge Christ!” while blood poured down his face from a diamond-encrusted crown of thorns. Watch clips from Kendrick’s headlining set below.
MUSIC
