Score one for the rule of law: “Immigrant voting law must be struck down in court,” this page declared Jan. 13 — and that’s just what happened on Monday. Somehow a majority of the last City Council thought it could ignore the two sections of the state Constitution, as well as the Election Law and Home Rule Law, that say only citizens may vote in New York. The members who backed the illegal law passed it in a blatant effort to pander to immigrants and their advocates and drive the city government even further left than it already is.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO