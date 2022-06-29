ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama dentist arrested after argument leads to shooting

By Nicole Sanders
 3 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Phenix City Police Department arrested a local dentist after a verbal altercation led to a shooting on Monday, June 27.

Phenix City Police responded to the scene at around 6:00 p.m. near the 1000 block of 4th Place. According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Rick Chancey, 30-year-old Michael Brown was shot in the leg twice.

Police say Brown was shot after a verbal altercation with Dr. Hugh Ogletree, 73, who works as a dentist for Ogletree Dentistry in Phenix City, Alabama.

Dr. Ogletree was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder.

The Phenix City Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the case.

Janice Miracle Frazier
3d ago

I am surprised at what happened to Hugh. He was always quiet never bothered and was book worm. It stand your law and I am assure he was standing his ground. This man is 73 and a 39 years go against him. I don’t think it was attempted murder because he wouldn’t shot him in the leg. Hugh is a target shooter and he was aiming at the legs. I honestly think if he wanted to hurt him he could have shoot in other part of the body. Praying for Dr. Ogletree.

IN THIS ARTICLE
