ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

ACC changing scheduling model for football in ’23 and beyond

By Associated Press
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kts5d_0gPCBpoW00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is going forward with a plan to change its football scheduling model, with the biggest change being the elimination of divisions.

The new plan, adopted by the league’s athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives on Tuesday, will be what the league calls a 3-5-5 model and goes into effect with the 2023 season.

Former Alabama A&M star quarterback Aqeel Glass going to XFL HBCU Showcase

All 14 of the ACC’s football members will have three permanent scheduling partners and play those schools each year. They’ll face the other 10 schools once every two years; five one year, five the next. It means that every ACC team will play all conference opponents home and away at least once every four years.

“The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said.

The scheduling change ends the quirk that some ACC schools can go years without facing another school from the league. For example, Miami hasn’t played Wake Forest since 2013 even though both have been ACC members that entire time.

The ACC is keeping its championship game. Instead of pitting division champions, the top two teams based on conference winning percentage will make the title game.

SCHEDULING PARTNERS

The ACC announced the three other schools that teams will face each year starting in 2023.

Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse.

Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, N.C. State.

Duke: North Carolina, N.C. State, Wake Forest.

Florida State: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse.

Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest.

Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia.

Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville.

North Carolina: Duke, N.C. State, Virginia.

N.C. State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina.

Pitt: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech.

Syracuse: Boston College, Florida State, Pitt.

Virginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest.

Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Locals lead the way on day two of Daikin Spirt of America

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – This week, over 100 of the top collegiate and amateur golfers are at the Burningtree Country Club in Decatur for the 2022 Daikin Spirit of America. But it’s the local guys who are standing out above the rest on their home course. Currently, atop the leaderboard, you’ll see some familiar faces […]
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Louisville, AL
City
Wake Forest, NC
Huntsville, AL
College Sports
Huntsville, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
City
Greensboro, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
North Carolina State
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Greensboro, NC
College Sports
Greensboro, NC
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#American Football#College Football#Acc#Alabama A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
WHNT News 19

Huntsville City Schools and HPD announce July school supply drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville students might be enjoying summer break but district leaders and safety officers are asking for your help heading into July. Huntsville City Schools announced Wednesday it’s partnering with Huntsville Police Department and its school resource officers to host another edition of its Back to School Supply Drive, happening from Friday, […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy