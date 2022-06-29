Wichita Wind Surge drop second half opener 12 - 8

The Wind Surge fell short to the Springfield Cardinals 12-8 in the series opener on Tuesday night as the Redbirds scored eight runs in the eighth inning to start the second half of the season with a win.

Trailing 8-4 in the eighth inning, the Cardinals scored four runs to tie the game at eight and Malcom Nunez hit a grand slam to give Springfield a commanding 12-8 lead. Nunez finished the game three for five with two home runs, five RBIs and a walk.

Daniel Gossett got his third start on the mound for Wichita and pitched four and two thirds innings and allowed three runs on six hits and tallied six punchouts.

The Surge struck first and scored three runs in the first inning as Austin Martin hit a two run RBI single to score Matt Wallner and Edouard Julien to take an early 3-0 lead. Martin finished the night one for two with two RBIs and three walks.

Wichita added insurance runs in the sixth and eighth innings behind an Anthony Prato RBI double and an RBI single from Kevin Merrell that gave the Surge a commanding 8-4 lead.

Notes: The Surge allowed eight runs in the eighth, it matched the most runs allowed in an inning this season. The Surge are now 5-8 in series openers… Wichita has now lost four straight games… The Wind Surge are 0-1, 35-33 on the season and Cardinals are 1-0, 32-38.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action against the Springfield Cardinals Wednesday, June 29th for a 6:35 first pitch. Casey Legumina will get the start on the mound for Wichita and Edgar Escobar will take the hill for the Cardinals.