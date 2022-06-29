ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Delia Ramirez wins Democratic nomination in Illinois' newly drawn 3rd Congressional District

By Todd Feurer, Marie Saavedra
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGsHh_0gPCBP3k00

Delia Ramirez wins Democratic nomination in newly created 3rd Congressional District 02:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Rep. Delia Ramirez handily defeated Chicago Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) and two other candidates on Tuesday to take the Democratic nomination for the newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District.

With 52.5% of the vote counted, Ramirez was leading Villegas 65.8% to 24%, with Iymen Chehade and Juan Aguirre both in single digits.

Ramirez will go on to face Republican Justin Burau, who was unopposed in the GOP primary.

After the 2020 Census, the 3rd Congressional District in Illinois was redrawn to capitalize on Chicago's growing Hispanic population, giving the district a voting population that is nearly 44% Latino. The new district stretches from the Northwest Side of Chicago to far western suburbs like Wheaton and West Chicago.

Congresswoman Marie Newman, the district's incumbent representative, was drawn into the same district as 4th District incumbent Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in the new congressional map, and rather than running for re-election in the 3rd District or challenging Garcia, she opted to run against incumbent Congressman Sean Casten in the 6th District.

With an open contest in the new 3rd District, the contest quickly became a race between Ramirez and Villegas, who both easily outraised their far-less-known rivals, professor Iymen Chehade and registered nurse and cannabis businessman Juan Aguirre.

Ramirez managed to defeat Villegas, despite being outraised through early June. Villegas raised nearly $950,000 as of early June, compared to $620,000 for Ramirez, though she rode a wave of support from fellow progressives, including Congressman Garcia, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Chicago alderpersons Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd) and Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th), as well as from the influential Chicago Teachers Union.

During the campaign, Ramirez hailed her sponsorship of legislation to create a fully elected school board in Chicago by 2026, and her work with state lawmakers to expand Medicaid coverage to seniors regardless of their immigration status.

She represents an Illinois House district that stretches across parts of the Hermosa, Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Wicker Park, and Ukrainian Village neighborhoods, overlapping with Villegas' 36th Ward for a few blocks.

Villegas, who was once Mayor Lori Lightfoot's floor leader, ran as a more moderate Democrat.

A Marine veteran who served during Operation Desert Shield, Villegas has represented the 36th Ward on the Northwest Side since 2015, has touted his progressive credentials, including his push for a universal basic income pilot program in Chicago. While Lightfoot opposed his idea when he first proposed it, she later included a similar plan as part of her 2022 budget. It will send $500 monthly checks to 5,000 low-income Chicago families for the next year.

He was also supported by former Illinois Congressman Luis Gutierrez, who is known for his decades of work on immigration reform.

Chehade is a professor at Columbia College Chicago and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, focusing largely on the Middle East and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He raised about $90,000 for his campaign.

Meantime, Chehade finds himself in the middle of an ethics controversy surrounding Newman as she runs against Casten in the 6th District. Chehade sued Newman last year, claiming she reneged on a promise to hire him as her chief foreign policy advisor if he agreed not to run against her in 2020.

The lawsuit was later settled, although terms of the settlement have not been made public. Meantime, the House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation, after the independent Office of Congressional Ethics found "substantial reason to believe" Newman offered Chehade a government job so he wouldn't run against her.

Aguirre, a part-time owner of an Illinois marijuana dispensary license, raised only about $11,000 for his campaign.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Pritzker, Bailey discuss businesses, Trump's involvement, comments made about Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The governor's race is set as Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey will face each other for the November election. Looming large over this battle is former President Donald Trump, who recently endorsed state Sen. Bailey in the primary.CBS 2's Dana Kozlov sat down with Gov. Pritzker, and our Tim McNicholas talked to Bailey nominee about the Trump factor.    DK: Are you concerned that there might be a shift in attitudes and that his endorsement might actually fuel or light a fire under the Republican?JB: I think it's the Republican party that's moving further to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rep. Sean Casten wins 6th District Democratic primary, topping fellow incumbent Marie Newman

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. (CBS) -- U.S. Rep. Sean Casten won the Democratic primary for the redrawn 6th Congressional District Tuesday evening. Casten fended off a challenge from Rep. Marie Newman – who now represents the 3rd Illinois Congressional District, but instead ran in the 6th after the 3rd was redrawn. Casten won 63 percent of the vote compared with 33 percent for Newman, and 4 percent for third candidate Charles Hughes. From the south, the rewdrawn district includes Orland Park, Alsip, and Oak Lawn, and it goes as far west as parts of Wheaton up to Lombard and Elmhurst. The district...
COUNTRYSIDE, IL
CBS Chicago

Jonathan Jackson declares victory in 1st Congressional District Democratic primary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jonathan Jackson has declared victory in the 1st Congressional District race. Jackson was ahead with 28 percent of the vote late Tuesday – compared with 19 percent for Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), and 14 percent for Karin Norington-Reaves. While final results were not in as of 10 p.m., both Dowell and Norington-Reaves have now conceded. Jonathan Jackson is the son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jonathan Jackson's brother, Jesse Jackson Jr., also served in Congress. Jonathan Jackson is a business owner and spokesman for his father's Rainbow PUSH Coalition.   In his victory speech at the DuSable...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Giannoulias cruises to victory in Democratic race for Illinois Secretary of State

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Illinois State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias won the Democratic nomination for Illinois Secretary of State on Tuesday, defeating three other candidates, as longtime Democratic incumbent Jesse White prepares to retire.With 63% of the vote counted, Giannolias was leading with 53% of the vote over his closest rival, City Clerk Anna Valencia, who had 34%. Chicago Ald. David Moore (17th) and Homewood resident Sidney Moore both were in single digits.Giannoulias will go on to face Republican Dan Brady in the general election.Along with a platform of ethics, Giannoulias ran on a pledge of modernizing the Secretary of State's...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
City
West Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Wheaton, IL
CBS Chicago

Dan Brady declares victory in race for GOP nomination for Illinois Secretary of State

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Rep. Dan Brady soundly defeated former prosecutor John Milhiser on Tuesday in the race for the Republican nomination for Illinois Secretary of State, as longtime Democratic incumbent Jesse White prepares to retire.With 52.8% of the vote counted, Brady was leading Milhiser 77% to 23%."Tonight has shown that hard work still counts for something in Illinois politics," Brady said in his victory speech in Bloomington.While Milhiser far outpaced Brady in fundraising, thanks almost entirely due an infusion of $700,000 from Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin, who was himself bankrolled by billionaire Ken Griffin. Nonetheless, Brady...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County increasing minimum wages on Friday; how much will workers get?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Check your check." That's the catchy message from labor advocates as the minimum wage officially rises Friday in Chicago and Cook County.For some people, they'll make more than $15 dollars an hour. Others make lower.Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports on how confusing this can all be and who to turn to for help."It's a hot mess to be honest with you," said Laura Garza from Arise Chicago, talking about the different rates for minimum wage in Chicago, the suburbs and the State.For Cook County and Chicago, the minimum wage goes up, effective Friday, July 1. Pay depends...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Arab American community launches campaign to end racial profiling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Following a story we broke Thursday night on CBS 2, Chicago's Arab American community is demanding police end the use of suspicious activity reporting after a groundbreaking study found the reports were being used as tool for racial profiling.  We gave you the first exclusive look at the findings from the report Thursday night.  Read the full report here at AAAN's website, or below On Friday, the Arab American Action Network officially launched their Campaign to End Racial Profiling.  And as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, getting a response from law enforcement has been more difficult...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Gilbert Villegas
Person
Delia Ramirez
Person
Marie Newman
Person
Juan Aguirre
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS Chicago

Residents vote to recall Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, but legal action is keeping her in office now

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The people of south suburban Dolton voted to kick the mayor out of office – but she is not going anywhere for now. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, Mayor Tiffany Henyard was sworn in as Dolton's mayor just over a year ago. On Tuesday, voters recalled her. "We listened to the community. They community has asked us, 'What can we do?'" said Dolton Village Trustee Jason House. "They were uncomfortable with the lack of transparency. They were uncomfortable with the spending." House believes the referendum to recall the mayor...
DOLTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man, Athanasios Zoyganeles, pleads guilty to taking part in Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man pleaded guilty Friday to taking part in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 of last year. Court records confirmed that Athanasios Zoyganeles pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.  Zoyganeles was charged back in February, after the FBI spent more than a year building its case using social media. Zoyganeles also talked with CBS 2 the same day as his arrest, and insisted he didn't do anything wrong. "They're trying to make me a super-bad guy, and that's not the truth," he said. Zoyganeles said in February that he did...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago sees 20% voter turnout rate in primary elections as polls close at 7 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) – Voter turnout in the city of Chicago was a meager 20% when the polls closed on Tuesday, Election Day for several county, state and federal primary races.A total of 299,490 ballots have been counted in the city as of 7 p.m. on Election Day, according to the Chicago Board of Elections. Those numbers don't include mail-in ballots that could have been mailed in by Tuesday's deadline, but have yet to arrive at the board. Turnout numbers also could increase slightly as officials begin counting votes.The board also released data on voter demographics. Voters between the ages of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Indiana transgender girl athlete raises voice against school sports ban

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (CBS) -- Transgender girls in Indiana are now banned from playing on girls' teams at schools in that state. The new law kicked in on Friday for grades K through 12. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke with the parents of a transgender athlete about what it could mean when trans students match up in Indiana. Kirin Clawson is now 9 years old. From an early age, she has showed her parents - Nathaniel and Beth - her love for singing, dancing, and sports. "She's up for trying anything, and she is very, very athletic," said Beth Clawson. ...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Election Local#Democratic#Cbs Rrb#Chicago Ald#Villegas 65 8 To#Republican#Gop#The 2020 Census#Hispanic#Latino
CBS Chicago

City leaders outline safety plans for 4th of July weekend; asking parents to participate

CHICAGO (CBS) – Nice weather this holiday weekend means Chicago's lakefront will be packed.City leaders on Friday outlined their plans to keep everyone safe – calling on parents to help keep kids out of trouble."Parents, guardians, caring adults in our children's lives, have a plan for them this weekend. Know where they are and who they are with," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Police say you can expect to see more officers on foot and bike patrols throughout the city this weekend. And the office of emergency management will be closely monitoring all weekend events in real-time.One spot police are focusing on is Saturday night's fireworks at Navy Pier.Police will be setting up a command post there with the fire department and the FBI -- monitoring security checkpoints and watching more than 600 cameras.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Unfounded suspicious activity reports target Arabs, Muslims in routine activities, report shows

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- Imagine this: a 16-year-old student in Orland Park walks into his guidance counselor's office. He has anxiety about the war in Syria, where his grandparents live. Rather than address the teen's anxiety, the counselor and school resource officer report him to law enforcement, claiming his family members were political Islamists. He's not the only one. A woman taking photos on the street. A man texting on his phone. Contract workers surveying a cell tower. These are seemingly everyday activities – snapshots of life across Chicagoland. And many people are being reported to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New Indiana law aims to address state's nursing shortage

HAMMOND, INDIANA (CBS) - A new law kicked in Indiana aims at increasing the number of nurses in the state to address what health care workers call a critical shortage.The goal is to help nursing programs accept more students and eventually increase the workforce. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas went to Franciscan Health in Hammond to see how it will work.Ina Hodges of Franciscan Health said thanks to the new law , said she hopes the new law will encourage more students to enroll in the state's nursing schools."We're pretty excited about it because it's gonna open the pipeline for us,"...
HAMMOND, IN
CBS Chicago

Honoring two allies whose contributions were crucial in Chicago's LGBTQ+ rights movement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As pride month wraps up, we're giving a special tip of a hat to the allies – whether it's the mom who warmly embraces her newly-out child, or in this case, two notable Chicagoans. Long before it was hip or cool to support the gay community these two notable Chicagoans risked their reputations and supported the cause. Kicking off Pride Month this year was a spectacular night called OUT of the Office – held atop The Godfrey Hotel at 127 W. Huron St. CBS 2's Brad Edwards was there and spoke to the crowd. ...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Chicago Teachers Union
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Chicago

Once again, North Chicago won't have a beach celebration for the 4th of July

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stretch of beach in suburban North Chicago was supposed to be packed with families for the holiday weekend, for the first time in a 100 years.But now it's not. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is digging into what's going on.The people of North Chicago have been without a beach for nearly a century. It's been closed because the current was too dangerous.They were finally going to have a lakeside Fourth of July, lakeside, but now - they'll have to wait. Again."Ugh. my whole continent sank. It took so long to happen, and then here comes the strike," said...
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Temporary relief from grocery taxes, gas taxes coming to Illinois starting Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some financial relief is on the way for Illinois residents, at least when it comes to taxes. Starting Friday, the state is suspending the 1% tax on groceries, and other temporary tax relief measures also are going into effect.It's all part of the state's 2023 budget plan, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in April. It comes at a time when many families are understandably struggling with increased prices for groceries and other needs, due to inflation.The governor's $1.8 billion tax relief plan includes suspending the state's 1% tax on groceries for one year. MORE INFO:...
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

Admitting Privileges Issue Revived at Abortion Clinics

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge refused Wednesday to immediately reinstate a law requiring that doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. That law was blocked in 2017 by a the judge, who said it illegally affected a woman’s right to an abortion. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District announces opening of 37 of 77 pools on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Park District announced it will open only 37 of its 77 pools starting on Tuesday.The park district blamed a shortage of lifeguards and said it could only hire about 55% of its targeted number of qualified seasonal lifeguards, according to a news release.The district will move some beach lifeguards to make up for the shortage and limit access to smaller beaches. The city said every resident will be able to find an open pool within two miles of their home. "Neighborhood pools are incredibly valuable resources for our residents and families, providing recreation and relief from...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
26K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy