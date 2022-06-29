ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Giannoulias cruises to victory in Democratic race for Illinois Secretary of State

By Jermont Terry, Todd Feurer, Charlie De Mar
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SoKv_0gPCBOQF00

Giannoulias to face Brady in race for Illinois Secretary of State 06:07

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Illinois State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias won the Democratic nomination for Illinois Secretary of State on Tuesday, defeating three other candidates, as longtime Democratic incumbent Jesse White prepares to retire.

With 63% of the vote counted, Giannolias was leading with 53% of the vote over his closest rival, City Clerk Anna Valencia, who had 34%. Chicago Ald. David Moore (17th) and Homewood resident Sidney Moore both were in single digits.

Giannoulias will go on to face Republican Dan Brady in the general election.

Along with a platform of ethics, Giannoulias ran on a pledge of modernizing the Secretary of State's office and reducing the amount of time people spend waiting in line for driver's licenses, license plates, and other documents.

"To regain your trust, government has to respect how valuable your time is. That is why I'm going to end the time tax, and make sure you spend less time in line for filling out forms that cut through the red tape and bureaucracy," he said.

It's the first time the Democrats had an open primary in the Secretary of State's race since longtime incumbent Jesse White defeated Tim McCarthy in the 1998 primary. White went unchallenged in every Democratic primary ever since.

The race was also Giannoulias' first foray back into Illinois politics since he lost his bid for former President Barack Obama's old Senate seat in 2010, falling to Mark Kirk by less than 60,000 votes.

Following a nasty campaign in that race, Giannoulias and Kirk met the famous Billy Goat Tavern on Lower Michigan Avenue downtown to bury the hatchet over a beer.

Kirk went on to serve one term in the U.S. Senate before he was defeated by Tammy Duckworth in 2016. Meantime, Giannoulias quietly disappeared from the spotlight until White made it official last year that he wasn't going to run for a seventh term.

Giannoulias was one of the first Democratic candidates to throw their hats in the ring as several people announced they were considering a run, including Valencia, who set her sight on climbing the ladder from citywide office to statewide office, just like her predecessor as clerk, Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

While Giannoulias raised far more campaign cash than his three rivals combined, amassing a $4.4 million warchest, and won the backing of more prominent labor unions, Valencia won the endorsements of most of Illinois' top Democratic elected officials, including White himself, as well as Gov. JB Pritzker, and both U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

With their frontrunner status, however, has also come their fair share of scrutiny over ethics questions for both Giannoulias and Valencia.

Valencia has repeatedly attacked Giannoulias over the failure of his family's bank, Broadway Bank, which also played a role in his loss in the U.S. Senate race against Mark Kirk in 2010. She's raised questions about the role he played as the bank's senior loan officer when it issued questionable loans, including to some crime figures.

At the same time, Giannoulias has attacked Valencia over her husband's lobbying practices. She didn't disclose on city ethics statements that her husband was a lobbyist for Monterrey Security, which has received millions of dollars in city contracts over the years. He's also raised questions about her apparent use of official city email to solicit business for her husband's lobbying practice.

David Moore, meantime, has run a relatively threadbare campaign, after raising a comparatively paltry $70,000 in contributions. A member of the City Council's progressive caucus serving in his second term in the 17th Ward on the South Side, Moore has understandably struggled to gain the same traction as the frontrunners while seeking to boost his political profile beyond his own ward.

Sidney Moore's campaign has been practically non-existent, with no formal organization or reported fundraising.

All four candidates agree the Secretary of State's office needs to be modernized, with Valencia pushing to create an online portal for renewing driver's licenses, Giannoulias proposing to allow the state's more vulnerable residents to make appointments online so they don't have to wait in line, and David Moore seeking to create digital license plates which would help police catch carjackers by displaying the word "stolen" if a car is reported as carjacked.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoiabc.com

Mail-in voting up seven percentage points in 2022 Illinois primaries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Mail-in voting increased substantially in the 2022 Illinois primary elections, even as turnout dipped to 19 percent statewide. The Illinois State Board of Elections says vote-by-mail is up seven percentage points from the 2020 primaries, which were conducted at the start of the pandemic. Vote-by-mail represented nine percent of total ballots cast in the 2020 primaries, and it spiked to 16 percent this year.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Voting Rights for Convicts in Illinois

8th District State Representative La Shawn Ford discusses the push to give convicted inmates the chance to vote. John wants to know what you think, should the right for an individual to vote always be available even while paying their debt to society?
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Homewood, IL
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
wvik.org

Illinois Republicans Choose Their Candidate for Governor

Herb Trix's guest is Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for Illinois Public Radio. You can also here Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK At 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Dan Brady declares victory in race for GOP nomination for Illinois Secretary of State

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Rep. Dan Brady soundly defeated former prosecutor John Milhiser on Tuesday in the race for the Republican nomination for Illinois Secretary of State, as longtime Democratic incumbent Jesse White prepares to retire.With 52.8% of the vote counted, Brady was leading Milhiser 77% to 23%."Tonight has shown that hard work still counts for something in Illinois politics," Brady said in his victory speech in Bloomington.While Milhiser far outpaced Brady in fundraising, thanks almost entirely due an infusion of $700,000 from Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin, who was himself bankrolled by billionaire Ken Griffin. Nonetheless, Brady...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mccarthy
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Alexi Giannoulias
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Susana Mendoza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Illinois Comptroller#Election State#Democratic#Republican
hoiabc.com

Mixed reviews on Illinois’ Family Relief Plan

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois’ Family Relief Plan, enacted during an election year, took effect on Friday, receiving mixed reviews from some Central Illinois residents. The plan approved by the Democratic-dominated legislature and Gov. JB Pritzker, is touted as much-needed assistance for families paying for everyday essentials...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Pritzker, Bailey discuss businesses, Trump's involvement, comments made about Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The governor's race is set as Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey will face each other for the November election. Looming large over this battle is former President Donald Trump, who recently endorsed state Sen. Bailey in the primary.CBS 2's Dana Kozlov sat down with Gov. Pritzker, and our Tim McNicholas talked to Bailey nominee about the Trump factor.    DK: Are you concerned that there might be a shift in attitudes and that his endorsement might actually fuel or light a fire under the Republican?JB: I think it's the Republican party that's moving further to...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WIFR

Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlip.com

Lake County Primary Election Results and Other Illinois Primary News

(Springfield, IL) Statewide races are all set for November after the Tuesday night primary in Illinois. For Governor, incumbent JB Pritzker will square off against Republican Darren Bailey. For the open Secretary of State spot it will be Democrat Alexi Giannoulias against Republican Dan Brady. The Attorney General’s race will pit Democrat Kwame Raoul against Republican Thomas DeVore. For Comptroller, Democrat incumbent Susana Mendoza will take on Republican Shannon Teresi, and for Treasurer Democrat Michael Frerichs will square off against Republican Tom Demmer. One other statewide race will pit incumbent Illinois US Senator Tammy Duckworth against Republican Kathy Salvi.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
26K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy