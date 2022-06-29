ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale, UT

Riverdale Krispy Kreme workers help mom after car dies near drive-thru line

By Jenna Bree
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09h3gF_0gPC9Mgk00

It was a typical slow Monday at the Riverdale Krispy Kreme, when Eren Oviedo decided to take her kids for a sweet treat.

“My son wanted some donuts," she said. "I was like, yeah, let's go to Krispy Kreme."

Oviedo had her two kids in the backseat and pulled into Krispy Kreme for a box of donuts, when suddenly her car broke down behind the building, blocking drivers accessing the drive-thru.

“I was blocking traffic," said Oviedo. "The car shut off, I couldn't get it to turn on at all, so the A/C turned off, I have these kids in the car it's, like, almost 100-degree weather.”

Kayla Evans and Jennafer Freese immediately came to the rescue, pushing Oviedo’s car all the way into a spot in the parking lot.

“It was kind of a struggle because the car was black, and it's hot," said Freese. "So it was really just hot on my hands, but we got it over there.”

Unfortunately, the jump start was unsuccessful. As Oviedo tried to figure out what was wrong with her car, the employees brought her kids inside to cool off in the air conditioned shop.

“There's a lot of good people that work here," said Evans.

Freese just wanted to pay it forward, she said.

"My heart swelled with pride," said Freese. "Not to make me sound like I have a big head, but it's not very often that I get to do that for somebody else.”

This Krispy Kreme will always have Oviedo’s business.

“I think a lot of people think that Ogden has a really bad rap," she said. "I think it was really important for me to share that and say that there's still good people out there, you know, that are more than willing to help people that they don't even know."

Oviedo said she wants to pay it forward too; as a makeup artist, she offered her services for free to the two women whenever they want.

