ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Alexi Giannoulias wins Democratic primary for Illinois Secretary of State

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FcdB1_0gPC8ypD00

WBBM NEWSRADIO — Alexi Giannoulias has won the Democratic primary for Illinois Secretary of State.

The former Illinois state treasurer defeated Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, Chicago Ald. David Moore (17th) and Sidney Moore to win the nomination. Valencia had been endorsed by the current officeholder, Jesse White.

With 80% of precincts reporting, Giannoulias had 53.1% of the vote to 33.9% for Valencia and 9.1% for Ald. Moore (17th). Sidney Moore was netting 3.9%.

Addressing more than a hundred supporters at a Streeterville hotel, Giannoulias said “we’re on a journey, a journey to restore trust in government to strengthen our democracy to make Illinois better.”

“I told you all that I wasn’t running to be something, but to do something — to make Illinois a great example for the rest of this country,” he said.

Leading up to election day, Giannoulias, Valencia, and David Moore all committed to expanding the state’s online services and toughening the state’s ethics laws.

Giannoulias took heat from his opponents for his work as a loan officer at his family’s Broadway Bank, which gave out questionable loans and ultimately failed.

Nevertheless, Giannoulias received endorsements from longtime Democratic legislators, including Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Rep. Jan Schakowsky, and Rep. Mike Quigley. He was also endorsed by the Cook County Democratic Party.

Giannoulias will face off against Republican Dan Brady in the November general election.

Contributing: Sun-Times Media Wire

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Valencia concedes to Giannoulias in Dem Sec. of State race

Former State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias is projected to win the Illinois Democratic Secretary of State nomination after his opponent, Anna Valencia, conceded. He will face GOP representative Dan Brady in the general election, who defeated John Milhiser. One of them will replace longtime Secretary of State Jesse White, who announced his retirement. Alderman David Moore […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Schakowsky
Person
Jesus
Person
Alexi Giannoulias
Injustice Watch

Winners and losers of the 2022 Cook County judicial primary election

Editor’s note: The election results in this story are preliminary and could still change. We will update this story as official results become available. With most of the votes in Tuesday’s Cook County judicial primary election counted, 26 new judges are poised to move into their first six-year terms on the Cook County Circuit Court. The First District Appellate Court will welcome two new justices for 10-year terms. One race will be decided in the November election, as Democratic and Republican candidates will face off to fill a vacancy in the northwest-suburban 13th subcircuit.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democratic#Wbbm Newsradio#Valencia#Broadway Bank#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Instagram
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy