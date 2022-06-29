Alexi Giannoulias wins Democratic primary for Illinois Secretary of State

WBBM NEWSRADIO — Alexi Giannoulias has won the Democratic primary for Illinois Secretary of State.

The former Illinois state treasurer defeated Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, Chicago Ald. David Moore (17th) and Sidney Moore to win the nomination. Valencia had been endorsed by the current officeholder, Jesse White.

With 80% of precincts reporting, Giannoulias had 53.1% of the vote to 33.9% for Valencia and 9.1% for Ald. Moore (17th). Sidney Moore was netting 3.9%.

Addressing more than a hundred supporters at a Streeterville hotel, Giannoulias said “we’re on a journey, a journey to restore trust in government to strengthen our democracy to make Illinois better.”

“I told you all that I wasn’t running to be something, but to do something — to make Illinois a great example for the rest of this country,” he said.

Leading up to election day, Giannoulias, Valencia, and David Moore all committed to expanding the state’s online services and toughening the state’s ethics laws.

Giannoulias took heat from his opponents for his work as a loan officer at his family’s Broadway Bank, which gave out questionable loans and ultimately failed.

Nevertheless, Giannoulias received endorsements from longtime Democratic legislators, including Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Rep. Jan Schakowsky, and Rep. Mike Quigley. He was also endorsed by the Cook County Democratic Party.

Giannoulias will face off against Republican Dan Brady in the November general election.

Contributing: Sun-Times Media Wire

