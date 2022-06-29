FPL, Bay County Council on Aging team up to help seniors

FHP, Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office slow down speeders on SR 20. Anyone who lives or drives on State Road 20 knows many drivers act like they’re in a Nascar race. July Fourth is a huge celebration filled with fun and yes, fireworks. But those fireworks can be dangerous.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida released its annual end-of-course test scores. Bay County schools’ exam grades are similar to 2020-21. 51% of students from third to tenth grade scored a three or higher on EOC English exams throughout Bay District Schools. That’s the same percentage who passed last year. 53% of fifth graders passed […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bristol, Florida, family is turning immense grief into action after a father, husband and son was killed in a car crash in early June. Jeremy Fletcher was an engineer at the Florida Department of Transportation. In the aftermath of his death, his family is now raising thousands of dollars to start a new scholarship effort.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After winning a contract to build the first four cutters for the Coast Guard, Eastern Shipbuilding and community leaders expected the company to win the next contract. “It’s just a total surprise frankly,” Florida Congressman Neal Dunn said. Instead, the Coast Guard announced Austal USA from Mobile was awarded the […]
The Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, along with the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors and Building Industry Association of Okaloosa/Walton County, will host an Okaloosa County Election Candidate Forum on July 7th at the FWB Auditorium. For the past 20 years, the FWB Chamber has played a vital...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More health care services are coming to Bay County. PanCare plans to build three new buildings in the next couple of years on Sherman Avenue. On Wednesday, PanCare officials held a groundbreaking for a new pharmacy. Officials said the drug store will bring inexpensive drugs to patients. “They do struggle […]
NICEVILLE, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Rocky Bayou State Park of Niceville by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), DOH-Okaloosa said in a statement. The health advisory is based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards for enterococci, DOH-Okaloosa said.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners might raise the controversial fire assessment tax they passed on to property owners in 2020. During Tuesday morning’s commission meeting they voted to tentatively increase both tiers of the fee. The amount that’s imposed on every land parcel in the city would go up about $8, to […]
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for all of Lynn Haven until further notice as of Friday morning. Officials said there was a major water break in the city, and many residents are without water. This is a developing situation, and we will update this story when more […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With the Fourth of July just a couple of days away, many people are buying fireworks for the holiday. But one firefighter is urging people to be careful with explosives after his own bad experience. “I was out with family, we were out at the creek and decided to […]
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-awaited Panama City project is finally ready to take shape. Panama City Commissioners awarded a bid at their Tuesday County Commission meeting to Royal American Construction for improvements on Cherry Street. Some commissioners called it the ‘Project of the Decade.’ The estimated $6 million project will totally transform the […]
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Eastern Shipbuilding may not be building the rest of the Offshore Patrol Cutters for the Coast Guard. The announcement came Thursday afternoon. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio says the Coast Guard announced the program, which is for up to 11 cutters, is moving out of Florida.
The City of Destin is reminding beachgoers that if you are at the beach and dig a hole, please fill it before you leave. “We want to ensure folks do not experience injuries while walking the beach (especially at night),” said Catherine Card, Public Information Manager for the city. “Also, leaving holes poses a risk to nesting sea turtles, as well as hatchlings.”
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Center for the Arts is offering a new exhibit for the Summer. It debuts Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m. It will then be available to the public during normal business hours until Aug. 27. The Panama City Center for the...
PANAMA CITY Beach, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 4th of July is right around the corner and we want to keep you updated with events around town. Visit Panama City Beach invites you out to the largest fireworks display on the Gulf Coast. “July is the busiest season here in Panama...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Fireworks are fun but they can be dangerous. Local fire officials offered tips to stay safe this 4th of July weekend. Panama City Fire Prevention and Public Safety Division Chief Graham Tolbert said the first steps of firework safety are to wear eye protection like glasses or goggles. Also, make […]
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The final housing privatization unit has been accepted into the inventory of 747 new homes on Eglin Air Force Base (EAFB), Eglin said last week. The last unit completed is a general officer quarter, one of two here, completing a construction journey that began in 2015.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a building that has served as a hub for senior citizens in the community. “We have almost 500 members right now,” Mugsy Parens, the President of Panama City Beach Senior Service Foundation, said. And far beyond the Panhandle, for more than...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Election season is gearing up and candidates for two local races shared their vision for the future in a debate Wednesday. News channel 7 and the Bay County Republican party hosted the Republican state debate at Gulf Coast State College. Candidates for House District six...
