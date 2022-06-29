A's pick up win over Peak Prospects

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s (16-7-1) rode a four-run third inning to an 8-3 win over the Sedalia Bombers. Aidan Garrett had two hits, two RBI and scored once while Will Walsh and Conagher Sands also had two RBI apiece. Max Petersen and Bryce Phelps had two hits and an RBI each while Tab Tracy and Tyler Large each scored twice. Phelps and Kam Kelton each registered doubles in the win.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO