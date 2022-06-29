ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA

A's pick up win over Peak Prospects

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s nabbed a 6-2 win over the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Tuesday. Tab Tracy had...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

A's roll to dominant win over Jefferson City

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s rolled to a 10-1 win over Jefferson City on Thursday. Will Walsh hit a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Max Petersen added a hit and drove in three. Conagher Sands also had two hits and two RBI, and Jared Anderson finished with a two-hit game for the A’s.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Fremont-Mills shakes off slow start, rolls to 10-1 win over East Mills

(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills softball shook off some nerves and used a six-run fifth to pull away for a 10-1 win over East Mills in Class 1A Region 3 First Round action on Friday. The Knights (15-14) finished a three-game season sweep of the Wolverines, getting a complete game effort from Malea Moore.
TABOR, IA
kmaland.com

KMA Sports (Softball): CAM 15 Stanton 6

Late offensive outburst pushes CAM past Stanton in Class 1A regional first round. CAM used a late-game run frenzy to take down Stanton by a score of 15-6 in the first round of the Class 1A Region 3 softball tournament Friday.
STANTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarinda, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Clarinda, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
kmaland.com

Lamoni baseball hoping to 'put it all together' for postseason run

(Lamoni) -- The Lamoni baseball team quietly put together a strong showing in the Bluegrass Conference. Now, they hope to make some noise in the postseason. The Demons come into the postseason at 14-6. They started the year 3-4, but found a groove in June. "We're feeling good," said head...
LAMONI, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cy Young
kmaland.com

Fast start propels Sidney to elusive postseason win

(Oakland) -- The Sidney softball team plated seven runs in the first two innings to avenge an earlier loss and grab their first postseason win in 1,460 days. The Cowgirls (8-10) edged Riverside (6-20), 13-10, in a Class 1A Region 3 first round contest Friday night on KMA 960. The...
RIVERSIDE, IA
kmaland.com

A's use big third inning in win

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s (16-7-1) rode a four-run third inning to an 8-3 win over the Sedalia Bombers. Aidan Garrett had two hits, two RBI and scored once while Will Walsh and Conagher Sands also had two RBI apiece. Max Petersen and Bryce Phelps had two hits and an RBI each while Tab Tracy and Tyler Large each scored twice. Phelps and Kam Kelton each registered doubles in the win.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Lamoni's Olson set to play baseball at Oklahoma Christian

(Lamoni) -- Lamoni standout Brayden Olson is yet another Demon set to play collegiate baseball. Olson has put together a strong multi-sport career, and he has decided baseball will be his thing at the next level with Oklahoma Christian in Edmond, Oklahoma. “There were a lot of small steps (that...
EDMOND, OK
kmaland.com

Orient-Macksburg ends postseason drought with dramatic win over Essex

(Orient) -- Orient-Macksburg put an end to their years-long postseason drought with a narrow escape over Essex in the opening round of Class 1A softball. In a Region 3 showdown, the Bulldogs (10-17) came away with a 12-11 victory over the Trojanettes (6-15) to stay alive in the tournament. "At...
ESSEX, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peak Prospects#The Des Moines Peak#Rbi
kmaland.com

Drake hires Ostrom as men's hoops assistant

(Des Moines) -- Drake University head men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries has hired Tom Ostrom as an assistant. In a release, DeVries said, “"We are very excited to add Tom to our coaching staff. He has a tremendous amount of experience and has been a key part of some very good programs. I really love Tom's passion for the game and his desire to have a positive impact on the student-athletes in our program."
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Streaking Glenwood hopes to maintain hot stretch into postseason

(Glenwood) -- Glenwood baseball is riding its hottest stretch of the season as the postseason nears. The Rams (15-9 overall, 12-7 Hawkeye Ten Conference) have won seven straight following a doubleheader sweep at Kuemper Catholic on Wednesday night. “I think people have been throwing the ball well off the mound,”...
GLENWOOD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kmaland.com

Wylene Bix, 87, of Maryville, Missouri

Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Wylene passed Thursday, June 30, 2022 away at her home in Maryville. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

ISU adds 2023 OT Henderson

(Ames) -- The Iowa State football program received a Class of 2023 commitment from offensive tackle Brandon Henderson on Friday. Henderson is a 6-foot-4, 320-pound prospect from East St. Louis, Illinois. The No. 15 overall player in Illinois chose the Cyclones over offers from Illinois, Miami (OH), Murray State and...
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak board approves track resurfacing

(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak School District's track is receiving a new coat of structural spray coating later this month. At its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak School Board unanimously approved the bid from Midwest Tennis and Track Company out of Denison for $82,000 to apply the structural spray to the racing surface. The board received a second bid from Upper Midwest Athletic Construction out of Minnesota for around $101,000. Red Oak Superintendent Ron Lorenz says while the Midwest Tennis and Track proposal came in under the engineer's estimate of $85,000, the bid met all requirements.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

3-star DL Buhr chooses ISU

(Ames) -- Defensive lineman Trevor Buhr committed to Iowa State on Thursday. Buhr – a 2023 prospect from Washington, Missouri – chose the Cyclones over offers from Iowa, Central Michigan, Illinois and Kansas. Buhr is a three-star prospect and the No. 22 overall recruit in Missouri, according to...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy