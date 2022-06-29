A's pick up win over Peak Prospects

(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak School District's track is receiving a new coat of structural spray coating later this month. At its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak School Board unanimously approved the bid from Midwest Tennis and Track Company out of Denison for $82,000 to apply the structural spray to the racing surface. The board received a second bid from Upper Midwest Athletic Construction out of Minnesota for around $101,000. Red Oak Superintendent Ron Lorenz says while the Midwest Tennis and Track proposal came in under the engineer's estimate of $85,000, the bid met all requirements.
Comments / 0