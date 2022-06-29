Fort Hood soldier hopes to win Miss Texas pageant

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen and Fort Hood will collaborate their efforts in animal services for the city, according to reports. On June 29, representatives from the city and Fort Hood gathered at the III Corps Headquarters to formally sign the Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA), as stated by the city.
This is not the only time Averie Bishop broke ground. Before winning Miss Texas Saturday, June 25, she was already the first Asian American Miss Lufkin in 2019 and Miss Dallas in 2020 in the Miss America pageant circuit. Her latest achievement is another win for diversity and representation in North Texas.
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Texas has many things it's famous for. The Cowboys, The Alamo, Barbeque...the list is endless. Of course on that list is none other than Bu-cee's. Texans definitely know this gas station juggernaut. After all it was started here in The Lone Star State. The largest one is even set to be built right here in Texas!
If you are a committed, grunge-wearing resident of the Pacific Northwest, it is easy–almost automatic–to look at Texas as an extraordinarily dry, hot and culturally oppressive place that is better to avoid, especially in the summer. Our two granddaughters live with their parents in Portland.
TEXAS, USA — Due to drought restrictions many cities in Central Texas have opted to ban the sell and use of fireworks. Here are a list of substitutes for a fireworks free Fourth of July:. Floating balloons with LED lights. Fill balloons with LED lights and watch the sky...
AUSTIN, Texas — No Highland Lakes water will be available for the second growing season for Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) agricultural customers in the lower Colorado River basin this year as severe drought conditions continue across Central Texas. On Saturday, the LCRA said the determination under the State-approved...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One week ago, an Abilene 13-year-old was charged with murder after he and three other teens were involved in a stolen car crash that turned fatal, leaving a lot of lingering questions about what will happen to the young suspect in court due to his age. KTAB and KRBC sat down […]
Texas education officials are considering a change in the way slavery is taught to second graders – replacing the word "slavery" with "involuntary relocation" in state standards. The Texas Education Agency, which is responsible for setting curriculums and state-wide student assessment testing, has multiple "work groups" that draft curriculums...
Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Hammerhead worms first appeared around the Beaumont area in the 1980s and have invaded several counties in North Texas upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Golden Corral at 5101 South General Bruce Drive in Temple received an 89 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the employees needed to clean the entire soda machine, specifically, around the soda spigots because of mold.
AUSTIN, Texas — Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as "involuntary relocation" under new social studies standards proposed to the state’s education board. A group of nine educators submitted the idea to the State Board of Education as part of Texas’ efforts to develop...
Visitors to the Big Bend country in May noticed a conspicuous absence: the Rio Grande, whose great arching pathway gives this region its name. Where cool water used to flow, a dry, cracking riverbed now snakes through some of Texas’ most iconic landscapes. Near Santa Elena Canyon, a river...
ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Four migrants died Thursday and three other people were injured in a highway crash in Texas that authorities described as another fatal human smuggling attempt during a tragic week near the U.S.-Mexico border. The crash happened in Encinal, a small town where a tractor-trailer carrying...
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A man already sentenced to death for a cold-case killing in Oklahoma pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in the deaths of three girls whose disappearances in Texas also went unsolved for decades. William Reece, 62, pleaded guilty in a courtroom in Galveston in the 1997...
HOUSTON — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is ordering more truck checkpoints across the state of Texas to prevent more deaths like what we saw in San Antonio earlier this week, when 53 people who were being transported in a big rig died. But we're learning the semi-truck actually made it through two checkpoints undetected.
Comments / 9