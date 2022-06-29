ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

Fort Hood soldier hopes to win Miss Texas pageant

 3 days ago

Kandice Harmon is competing for the...

KCEN

The City of Killeen, Fort Hood will collaborate animal services

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen and Fort Hood will collaborate their efforts in animal services for the city, according to reports. On June 29, representatives from the city and Fort Hood gathered at the III Corps Headquarters to formally sign the Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA), as stated by the city.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Fireworks ban? Here are some alternatives

TEXAS, USA — Due to drought restrictions many cities in Central Texas have opted to ban the sell and use of fireworks. Here are a list of substitutes for a fireworks free Fourth of July:. Floating balloons with LED lights. Fill balloons with LED lights and watch the sky...
TEXAS STATE
#Miss Texas#Pageant
CBS News

Texas education officials proposed changing "slavery" to "involuntary relocation" when teaching second graders

Texas education officials are considering a change in the way slavery is taught to second graders – replacing the word "slavery" with "involuntary relocation" in state standards. The Texas Education Agency, which is responsible for setting curriculums and state-wide student assessment testing, has multiple "work groups" that draft curriculums...
TEXAS STATE
Polarbear

Invasive toxic, self-cloning hammerhead worms are spreading in Texas

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Hammerhead worms first appeared around the Beaumont area in the 1980s and have invaded several counties in North Texas upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas 6.23.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Golden Corral at 5101 South General Bruce Drive in Temple received an 89 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the employees needed to clean the entire soda machine, specifically, around the soda spigots because of mold.
TEMPLE, TX
Texas Observer

Big Shock in Big Bend

Visitors to the Big Bend country in May noticed a conspicuous absence: the Rio Grande, whose great arching pathway gives this region its name. Where cool water used to flow, a dry, cracking riverbed now snakes through some of Texas’ most iconic landscapes. Near Santa Elena Canyon, a river...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Chase involving suspected human smugglers ends with 4 dead in South Texas

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Four migrants died Thursday and three other people were injured in a highway crash in Texas that authorities described as another fatal human smuggling attempt during a tragic week near the U.S.-Mexico border. The crash happened in Encinal, a small town where a tractor-trailer carrying...
ENCINAL, TX

