LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will slowly move across Nebraska during the day Thursday bringing cooler temperatures to northern and western Nebraska. Southern and eastern Nebraska will be out ahead of the cold front and that means it will be another hot and breezy day. The cold front will eventually move into southeast Nebraska Thursday evening triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms will be possible Friday morning in southeast Nebraska, then clearing skies with cooler temperatures Friday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO