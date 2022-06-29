ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Land Transfers

By Compiled By Chanda Richardson
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.

A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.

Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.

To view previous land transfers up to February 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.

April 8: 6.11 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: The Lemieux Family Living Trust. Grantors: Thomas A. and Susan D. Lemieux. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0746.

April 8: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Kay B. Perkins. Grantors: Charles M. and Elaine B. Graham, the Charles M Graham Revocable Trust Agreement and the Elaine B. Graham Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $1,460. Value: $730,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0751.

April 11: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Darrin and Heather Hucks. Grantor: Homestead Development Corporation. Excise Tax: $87. Value: $43,500. Book: 0540. Page: 0755.

April 11: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Paul R. and Tenna W. Piccione. Grantors: Jerry L. and Linda W. Craven and Robert M. and Allison L. C. Knight. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0767.

April 11: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Deborah L. Andrews. Grantors: Larry C. and Marcia B. Cecile. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0773.

April 11: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Jerold J. Baburek and Mary S. Kaney. Grantors: Glen H. Shelton, Jr. and Lori A. Johnson. Excise Tax: $640. Value: $320,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0778.

April 11: 1 Acre, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Maria S. Kiser. Grantors: Edward L., Edythe H., Edwin H. and Carolyn H. Miller, Tonya and Levia Hartsog, John C.and Deborah H. Darnell, Michael P. and Lisa H. Howell and Matthew and Candace H. Stephens. Excise Tax: $266. Value: $133,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0781.

April 11: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Gregory J. Beshears and Deborah S. Combs. Grantors: Gordon P. Scott, III, Jo Ann B. Scott and Samuel J. and Michelle Robertson. Excise Tax: $118. Value: $59,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0791.

April 11: 1.584 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Keith W. and Angela T. Reeves. Grantors: Kevin P., James M. and Evelyn I. Wright. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0804.

April 11: 4 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Lee G. and Barbara B. Pedersen. Grantors: Lee G., Barbara B. and Kurt H. Pedersen and the Kurt H. Pedersen Special Needs Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0821.

April 11: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Nicholas and Elizabeth Ponder. Grantors: Jason W. and Dana L. Peele. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0824.

April 11: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantees: Ian E. and Mary P. Payton. Grantor: M2 Equity Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $25. Value: $12,500. Book: 0540. Page: 0831.

April 11: 4 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: The Nature Conservancy. Grantors: Lee G. and Barbara B. Pedersen. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 0890.

April 11: 12.125 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Jeffrey A. Manners. Grantors: Tony D. and Sherry B. Eller. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0895.

April 12: 4 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Megan Dietrich. Grantors: William M. R. and Sherry R. R. Bryce, Manuel S. and Julia Santos and The William M. Rawls-Bryce Trust. Excise Tax: $56. Value: $28,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0922.

April 12: 1.921 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Ryan J. and Heather A. Blizek. Grantors: Thomas C. and Lynelle O. Blackburn and Katherine M. Bell. Excise Tax: $218. Value: $109,000. Book: 0540. Page: 0942.

April 12: 0.651 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Joshua A. and Jadia Hileman. Grantors: Orval L. and Marilyn Miller. Excise Tax: $798. Value: $399,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1008.

April 12: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantee: Christy Rosas. Grantors: Robert A. Boris, Jr. and Radha and Sheila D. Boris. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1057.

April 12: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Mark A. and Susan M. Harvell. Grantor: Theresa D. Martin. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1062.

April 12: 12.789 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Diana C. Wilcox and Paul W., Stacey M. and Madolyn P. Cearley. Grantors: Paul W. and Madolyn P. Cearley. Excise Tax: $7. Value: $3,500. Book: 0540. Page: 1067.

April 13: 5 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas J. Black, Jr., Heather M. Black and the McLean-Black Trust. Grantor: Eve C. Perry. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1087.

April 13: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: James H. Hickland. Grantor: Florence C. Hickland. Excise Tax: $179. Value: $89,500. Book: 0540. Page: 1090.

April 13: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Heather Best. Grantors: Dennis S. and Lisa D. George. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1101.

April 13: 1 Tract, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Charles E. Wingler, Jr. and Brandon M. and Angela R. Wingler. Grantors: Charles E. Wingler, Jr., Angela R. Wingler, Larry C. Fulp, Jr. and Deborah W. Fulp. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 1111.

April 13: 1 Tract, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Larry C. Fulp, Jr. and Deborah W. Fulp. Grantors: Charles E. Wingler, Jr., Angela R. Wingler, Larry C. Fulp, Jr. and Deborah W. Fulp. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 1115.

April 13: 1 Lot, Lansing Township. Grantees: Robert H. Hull, Jr. and Tammy M. Hull. Grantors: Robert H. Hull, Jr., Tammy M. Hull, the Robert H. Hull, Jr. Trust and the Tammy M. Hull Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 1119.

